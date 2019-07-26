FIFA shoots for more Women’s World Cup teams

FIFA wants its ruling council to fast-track expansion of the next Women’s World Cup to 32 teams. In a document seen by the Associated Press, FIFA asked council members to approve adding eight teams within days and without a formal meeting. Agreement would include urgently rebooting the ongoing bid contest to host the 2023 tournament. FIFA believes the 2019 World Cup, won by the United States in France this month, showed a bigger tournament is commercially possible, and would speed development of the women’s game. FIFA president Gianni Infantino set the 32-team target in Paris on July 5, and proposed doubling tournament prize money to $60 million. ‘‘FIFA has a responsibility to ensure that its women’s competitions not only showcase women’s football at the highest level, but also act as a catalyst to grow the game,’’ council members have been told. A faster timetable is needed because the 37-member FIFA Council next meets in person from Oct. 23-24 in Shanghai . . . Shaq Moore , a 22-year-old American right back, has signed with second-tier Tenerife in Spain. Moore, who has made five appearances for the US national team, signed with Levante in 2016 but made just six appearances He was loaned to second-tier Reus Deportiu last season but was among the players who left in December because of unpaid salary.

Members of the US water polo team were unharmed after an internal balcony collapsed in a South Korean nightclub, an accident that killed two people and injured 10. The American athletes are in Gwangju, South Korea, for the world swimming championships. The incident occurred in a nightclub next to the athletes’ village . . . Simone Manuel won her second straight title at the worlds, capturing the 100 freestyle in Gwangju, South Korea, on a day when three world records fell — the men’s 100 butterfly and 200 breaststroke and the women’s 200 backstroke. Manuek was relegated to Lane 1 with the slowest qualifying time, but the American led all the way and touched first in 52.04 seconds, beating Cate Campbell of Australia by 0.39 seconds. Manuel was unable to hold off Campbell on the anchor leg of the 4x100 free relay earlier in the meet, with Australia claiming gold and the US silver. Manuel became the second woman to win multiple titles in the 100 free, joining Kornelia Ender of the former East Germany, who won in 1973 and ’75. Anton Chupkov of Russia set the world record in the 200 breaststroke, touching in 2:06.12 in defense of his title from two years ago in Budapest. Caeleb Dressel broke Michael Phelps’s record in the 100 butterfly (49.50) and Regan Smith lowered the mark in the 200 backstroke (2:03.35). Yuliya Efimova of Russia claimed a record third title in the 200 breaststroke. She won in 2:20.17 without competition from American rival Lilly King, who was disqualified in the preliminary heats when she didn’t touch both hands on the wall at the same time in a turn. It was Efimova’s 14th individual world medal, tying her with Katinka Hosszu of Hungary and Sjostrom for most among women.

Baseball

Cubs add Holland to bullpen

Derek Holland was acquired by the Cubs on Friday from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named, giving the Cubs a new lefthanded option out of the bullpen. As part of the trade, San Francisco agreed to send Chicago $1,846,505 to cover all but $425,000 of the $2,271,505 remaining in Holland’s $6.5 million salary this year. San Francisco also agreed to a conditional $500,000 payment if the Cubs decline Holland’s $6.5 million option for 2020 and pay him a $500,000 buyout.Holland, 32, began the season in the rotation as the Giants’ No. 2 starter. He was 2-4 with a 5.90 ERA in seven starts and 24 relief appearances this year. He was 1-4 with a 23.63 ERA when he was moved to the bullpen in mid-May. He has a 5.03 ERA as a reliever this season but has held lefthanders to a .182 batting average with one extra-base hit in 89 plate appearances this year. He had a 0.68 ERA over 10 appearances from late June before allowing four runs against the Mets on July 20. He was designated for assignment the next day. In May, the left-hander publicly criticized the Giants after he was moved to the bullpen. Holland said the front office had him fake an injury when he spent a stint on the injured list with bone bruise on his left index finger. ‘‘To be honest, I have no idea what [the front office is] doing,’’ Holland said. ‘‘I don’t mean that by Boch and them, it’s more from the front office. We keep changing a lot of things. I did a fake injury, so I'm not happy about that. But at the end of the day, I'm going to do whatever they ask me to do.’’ . . . Nationals ace Max Scherzer received a stem cell shot to treat his strained back and hopes to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against Atlanta. Scherzer returned from the injured list Thursday and in his first start since July 6 allowed three runs and four hits over five innings during an 8-7 loss to Colorado. He had been sidelined by inflammation under his right shoulder. An MRI on Friday revealed the mid-back strain. Scherzer will not throw for two days. ‘‘I'm not happy,’’ Scherzer said. ‘‘But on the other hand, we’re talking minor strain.’’ . . . Carlos Correa was in the lineup for the Astros’ game in St. Louis for the first time since May 26. The shortstop, who batted fifth, missed 50 games with a broken rib, an injury sustained during an accident at home . . . Infielder Travis Shaw, who slumped badly after hitting 63 homers over the previous two seasons with Milwaukee, was recalled after almost a month at Triple A San Antonio. Shaw took the roster spot of righthander Jhoulys Chacin, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday and expected to miss two to four weeks with a strained lat . . . The commissioner’s office announced two suspensions, bringing to 35 the number of players suspended this year. St. Louis pitcher Perry DellaValle has been suspended for 50 games under baseball’s minor league drug program following a second positive test for a drug of abuse. The 23-year-old righthander, a 27th-round draft pick two years ago, was 5-6 with a 3.22 ERA this year for Single A Palm Beach of the Florida State League. Free agent Ricardo Frias, a 20-year-old lefthander, was suspended 72 games following a positive test for the performing-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

Miscellany

Coleman wins 100 as Gatlin sits

Christian Coleman cruised to the men's 100-meter title at the US track championships in a final that Justin Gatlin elected to sit out. Coleman, 23, blasted out of the starting blocks and finished in 9.99 seconds. Gatlin, 37, ran in the semifinal round, but he passed on the final since he is guaranteed a spot for the worlds in Doha this fall, because he's the defending champion. In the women's 100, Teahna Daniels used a strong surge midway to win in 11.20 seconds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Fitzpatrick is playing at TPC Southwind for the first time in his young career, and the 24-year-old Englishman has found a course that fits him very, very well.

Fitzpatrick shot a 6-under 64 on Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the World Golf Championships event.

He birdied the first four holes and finished with seven birdies and a bogey. He took the lead with his fifth birdie and added two more on the back nine to finish at 9-under 131.

‘‘The golf course probably suits me more than most,’’ Fitzpatrick said. ‘‘If you miss a fairway, you don’t know how it’s going to come out of the rough so that makes it tougher. If I can just keep hitting fairways and greens, then give yourself a lot of chances. And ... the greens are so pure. Hopefully, from there just keep doing what I'm doing really.’’

This is the third time Fitzpatrick, who is still looking for his first tour win, has had the lead or shared the lead and second this year. He led after the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished second.

‘‘It’s a nice place to be,’’ he said.

Billy Horschel (66) had a chance to catch Fitzpatrick after a birdie on his 17th hole. The 2014 FedExCup champ hit his tee shot on the par-3 eighth to 4 feet only to pull his tee shot left on No. 9 and finish with a bogey. He was tied for second with Patrick Cantlay (68), Cameron Smith (68) and first-round leader Jon Rahm (71). Shugo Imahira (69) was another stroke back.

‘‘I had a couple bad tee shots that cost me bogeys, but other than that, doing a lot of good things,’’ Horschel said. ‘‘Probably could have been lower if I had made a few more putts my first nine holes on the back side, get a little bit of momentum, but 4-under par on this course any day is really good.’’

Top-ranked Brooks Koepka had a 67 to match 2018 FedEx Cup champ Justin Rose (68), Bubba Watson (70), Ian Poulter (69), Webb Simpson (66), and Alex Noren (69) at 5 under.

‘‘This golf course you kind of knew everybody was going to be jam-packed,’’ Koepka said.

Fitzpatrick played a season at Northwestern and won the 2013 U.S. Amateur, becoming first English champ since Harold Hilton in 1911. He turned pro in 2014 and has won five times internationally.

He tied for 12th at the U.S. Open in June and tied for 20th last week at the British Open.

On Friday, Fitzpatrick started tied for 13th at 3 under. He hit 15 of 18 greens taking advantage of his strong iron play, and the difference this time was making his putts.

‘‘It’s something I struggled to do this year,’’ Fitzpatrick said. ‘‘Previous years I've been playing great and end of last year and majority of this year I've struggled a little bit. I mean, it’s hard not to putt well on these greens, they’re unbelievable. I would say they’re probably the best we play on all year bar Augusta.’’

He hit his approach on the par-4 first to 8 feet for birdie. He rolled in a 26-footer on No. 2, hit his third shot on the par-5 third to 8 feet and wrapped up his birdie binge on the par-3 fourth hitting his tee shot from 174 yards to 10 feet.

Fitzpatrick had a brief share of the lead at 7 under before failing to get up and down from a green-side bunker on the par-3 eighth for his lone bogey through 36 holes. He rebounded with birdie on No. 9 after hitting his second from 137 yards to 6 feet. With Rahm turning in his second straight bogey, Fitzpatrick took the lead to himself at 7 under.

Cantlay birdied No. 8 to share the lead with Fitzpatrick who hit his approach within 7 feet on No. 12 before rolling in the putt for his sixth birdie to take the lead back to himself at 8 under. He two-putted from 36 feet for birdie and a two-stroke lead at 9 under on the par-5 16th and parred out for the lead.

After a double bogey on No. 12, Cantlay birdied two of his final three holes to stay close to Fitzpatrick. He finished his round with a 40-footer for birdie.

Divots: Fitzpatrick’s 64 is his lowest score in 56 starts on the PGA Tour. ... Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner of the FedEx St. Jude Classic on this course, birdied his final two holes and is at 2 under. ... Johnson also hit the water off the left edge of the par-3 11th. TPC Southwind has had more balls in the water on the PGA Tour than any other course with 5,544 balls wet between 2003 and 2018.

Taking advantage of an earlier start time to get ahead of bad weather, Mi Hyang Lee surged to a 4-under 67 to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Evian Championship. The 37th-ranked Lee was at even through 15 holes on the day before a birdie-birdie-eagle finish in the best of still conditions. Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park, seven-time major winner Inbee Park and Hyo Joo Kim were one shot back. First-round leader Paula Creamer got the worst of the weather and shot 76.

senior

Wes Short Jr. takes 1-shot lead at Senior British Open

Wes Short Jr. shot his second straight 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Senior British Open. After an up-and-down second round at Royal Lytham & St. Annes that included a double bogey on the par-4 sixth, Short closed with three straight birdies to post 6-under 134 and take the solo lead at a senior major for the first time. Scott Dunlap was one shot back, and Darren Clarke was alone in third, trailing by two shots.

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) — Wes Short Jr. shot his second straight 3-under 67 on Friday to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Senior British Open.

After an up-and-down second round at Royal Lytham & St. Annes that included a double bogey on the par-4 sixth, Short closed with three straight birdies to post 6-under 134 and take the solo lead at a senior major for the first time.

‘‘I like it. It makes you think,’’ Short said of the English links that has hosted the British Open 11 times. ‘‘I played a lot of different shots off the tee and tried to avoid the bunkers and had a really nice (run) birdieing the last three.’’

Fellow American Scott Dunlap shot 68 and was one shot back. He bounced back from an early double bogey on the par-3 fourth.

‘‘I never played any of the regular Opens here, but I’ve played the golf course probably a half a dozen times and loved it,’’ Dunlap said. ‘‘I really wanted to be here and see what it was like in tournament competition, and so far, so good.’’

Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland, who won the 2011 British Open at Royal St. George’s, was third at 4 under after his second consecutive 68 in his Senior Open debut.

‘‘I missed everything today. Kept giving myself opportunities and just not making anything,’’ Clarke said. ‘‘Particularly frustrating, whenever I give myself those chances and not take them, and hopefully that doesn’t cost me at the end of the week. Tee-to-green has all been pretty good. I got off to a bit of a dodgy start today, but after that I played nicely.’’

Retief Goosen, the two-time U.S. Open champion who won the Senior Players Championship earlier this month for his first over-50 title, shot 67 and was 3 under alongside Ken Duke (69) and Bart Bryant (68).

Three-time Senior Open champion Bernhard Langer was four shots back after a 67, and defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 68 to post 1 under.

In his 18th appearance in the event, three-time champion Tom Watson shot 70 to make the cut with a shot to spare at 4 over. Watson has never missed the cut in the Senior Open.

Geoffrey Nicholas of Australia, who qualified for the Senior Open to become the first amputee to compete in a senior major, shot rounds of 88-86. Nicholas’ right leg was amputated at age 11 because of a birth defect.

Miscellany

UConn pays $17m for release

The University of Connecticut has agreed to pay a $17 million exit fee to the American Athletic Conference, so the school can rejoin the Big East next year. UConn also announced Friday its football program will become an independent in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2020. AAC bylaws stipulate any school seeking to leave the conference must give 27 months’ notice and pay a $12 million fee, but the sides negotiated the higher fee for UConn to leave sooner. The Huskies will join the Big East in all sports except football, ice hockey, and rowing . . . The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired the rights to Harvard defenseman John Marino from the Edmonton Oilers for a conditional draft pick. The Oilers will receive Pittsburgh’s 2021 sixth-round draft choice if the 22-year-old Marino signs with the Penguins, or if the team trades his rights. Marino was drafted in the sixth round by Edmonton in 2015 and played at Harvard last season, totaling three goals and 11 points in 30 games . . . Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was upset by Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open, losing 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5). Rublev, who beat a top-10 player for only the second time, recovered from two breaks in the first set to eliminate the two-time French Open finalist. The 78th-ranked Rublev will next face Pablo Carreno Busta after the Spaniard beat Fabio Fognini, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). Alexander Zverev made it safely through after the German survived a scare before rallying to beat Filip Krajinovic, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.