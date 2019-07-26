Matthew Fitzpatrick makes himself at home at FedEx St. Jude Invitational

He birdied the first four holes and finished with seven birdies and a bogey. He took the lead with his fifth birdie and added two more on the back nine to finish at 9-under 131.

Fitzpatrick shot a 6-under-par 64 Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the World Golf Championships event.

Matthew Fitzpatrick is playing at TPC Southwind for the first time in his young career, and the 24-year-old Englishman has found a course that fits him very, very well.

‘‘The golf course probably suits me more than most,’’ Fitzpatrick said. ‘‘If you miss a fairway, you don’t know how it’s going to come out of the rough so that makes it tougher. If I can just keep hitting fairways and greens, then give yourself a lot of chances. And . . . the greens are so pure. Hopefully, from there just keep doing what I'm doing really.’’

This is the third time Fitzpatrick, who is still looking for his first tour win, has had the lead or shared the lead and second this year. He led after the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished second.

‘‘It’s a nice place to be,’’ he said.

Billy Horschel (66) had a chance to catch Fitzpatrick after a birdie on his 17th hole. The 2014 FedExCup champ hit his tee shot on the par-3 eighth to 4 feet only to pull his tee shot left on No. 9 and finish with a bogey. He was tied for second with Patrick Cantlay (68), Cameron Smith (68), and first-round leader Jon Rahm (71). Shugo Imahira (69) was another stroke back.

Top-ranked Brooks Koepka had a 67 to match 2018 FedEx Cup champ Justin Rose (68), Bubba Watson (70), Ian Poulter (69), Webb Simpson (66), and Alex Noren (69) at 5 under.

Fitzpatrick played a season at Northwestern and won the 2013 US Amateur, becoming the first English champ since Harold Hilton in 1911. He turned pro in 2014 and has won five times internationally.

He tied for 12th at the US Open in June and tied for 20th last week at the British Open.

On Friday, Fitzpatrick started tied for 13th at 3 under. He hit 15 of 18 greens taking advantage of his strong iron play, and the difference this time was making his putts.

LPGA — Mi Hyang Lee took advantage of an earlier start time to get ahead of bad weather and surged to a 4-under 67 to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Evian Championship in Evian-Les-Bains, France.

Lee was at even through 15 holes on the day before a birdie-birdie-eagle finish in the best of still conditions. Her clubhouse target of 10-under 132 only got tougher as threatened lightning strikes forced a delay and the heat was swept away by gusting winds.

Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park, also playing early, plus seven-time major winner Inbee Park and Hyo Joo Kim, thriving after a suspension that lasted 1 hour, 5 minutes, were one shot back.

Lee cited good fortune in leading the newest women’s major at the midway point.

‘‘I think I missed a lot of the green today, but was trying to think simple,’’ said Lee, a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour. ‘‘I had a little luck also.’’

Sung Hyun Park shot a bogey-free 5-under 66 but wasted a chance to lead. She three-putted No. 18 for the second straight day.

The late-afternoon delay disrupted first-round leader Paula Creamer, who was 9 under after making birdie on the 12th. Shortly thereafter, storm clouds moved on Evian Resort Golf Club.

Creamer returned on the 13th green and missed a 6-foot putt for her first bogey of the tournament. She dropped shots on Nos. 14 and 15 as the wind whipped up, then made a triple-bogey 6 after finding water at the par-3 16th.

Another bogey at No. 17 left Creamer seven shots worse off since the stoppage — giving back all she gained in a 64 during Thursday’s heat wave. Her 76 left her tied for 25th at 2 under.

No US player has won a major this season. Americans have taken home at least one of the five major titles each year since the Evian tournament was raised in status for the 2013 edition.

PGA — Tom Hoge topped the Barracuda Championship leaderboard with 21 points when second-round play at Montreaux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nev., was suspended for the day after a long delay because of lightning and heavy rain.

Hoge scored 8 points in the second round, finishing with five birdies and two bogeys in the modified Stableford event — the only one on the PGA calendar — that awards 8 points for albatross, 5 for eagle, 2 for birdie, and subtracts a point for bogey and 3 for double bogey or worse.

Beau Hossler, John Chin and Collin Morikawa were a point back.

Play was stopped just before 2 p.m. and called off for the day a little after 5 p.m. Nearly an inch of rain fell on the course in the Sierra Nevada foothills. None of the afternoon starters were able to finish, with two groups unable to start.

Hossler had a 12-point round, Chin scored 11 points, and Morikawa 7.

Champions — Wes Short Jr. shot his second straight 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Senior British Open in Lytham St. Annes, England.

After an up-and-down second round that included a double bogey on the par-4 sixth, Short closed with three straight birdies to post 6-under 134 and take the solo lead at a senior major for the first time.

Fellow American Scott Dunlap shot 68 and was one shot back. He bounced back from an early double bogey on the par-3 fourth.

Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland, who won the 2011 British Open at Royal St. George's, was third at 4 under after his second consecutive 68 in his Senior Open debut.

Retief Goosen, the two-time US Open champion who won the Senior Players Championship earlier this month for his first over-50 title, shot 67 and was 3 under alongside Ken Duke (69) and Bart Bryant (68).

Three-time Senior Open champion Bernhard Langer was four shots back after a 67, and defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 68 to post 1 under.

In his 18th appearance in the event, three-time champion Tom Watson shot 70 to make the cut with a shot to spare at 4 over. Watson has never missed the cut in the Senior Open.

Geoffrey Nicholas of Australia, who qualified to become the first amputee to compete in a senior major, shot rounds of 88-86. Nicholas’ right leg was amputated at age 11 because of a birth defect.