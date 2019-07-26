Now in playoff position, Revolution after more

The teams last met in June, when the Revolution fell 2-0 in the U.S. Open Cup, their lone loss in the midst of their league-best unbeaten streak in MLS play. That streak now sits at 10 games (6-0-4), and a win against Orlando would tie a club record from 2005.

If the Revolution want to hold the coveted playoff position they moved into last week with a 2-0 win at Cincinnati, it starts with Saturday’s contest against ninth-place Orlando City. Orlando (7-10-5, 26 pts.) is separated from seventh-place New England (8-8-6, 30 pts.) by just four points in the standings, and the visitor’s boast a zero goal differential to the Revolution’s minus-8.

New England hasn’t allowed a goal in two games, taking a 4-0 win at home against Vancouver on July 17 prior to facing Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Orlando is winless (0-1-1) in its last two.

Here are three ways New England can cushion itself within the Eastern Conference standings:

Get ahead early

An awake attack in the early minutes could make the difference against Orlando, which has allowed eight of its 29 goals against in the opening 15 minutes. The visitors are 2-9-2 when their opponent scores first and have not won a game this season when trailing at halftime, while New England boasts a 5-0-3 record when ahead at the half.

“They have a good group,” said forward Teal Bunbury, who has scored in seven of the last nine games for New England. “They have a lot of key attacking pieces, but I also think that defensively, we can exploit them. We’re playing at home, we’re feeling good. It’s all about getting three points.”

Improve ball movement

The overwhelming message after the Revolution recorded their second straight shutout was not one of celebration. Rather, it was dissatisfaction, with players and coach Bruce Arena suggesting that capitalizing on opportunities could have deepened the divide.

Opponents in the midfield are targeting star rookie Carles Gil, who leads the Revolution in assists (eight) and goals (seven), and will now laser in on newcomer Gustavo Bou, who has picked up points on winning goals in each of his first two appearances.

New England will need to look to other players in order to move the ball around the pitch quickly and cleanly.

“Just need to be a little better with our timing, our running off the ball, our passing,” Arena said. “If we were better on a few more plays, I think we could’ve scored a few more goals.”

Create distance

The Revolution have scored 10 goals this season — a third of their total — from within the 6-yard box. This strategy won’t necessarily work against Orlando City, who have allowed just one goal inside the same area. That can work to New England’s advantage, as the Revolution have scored two deep goals outside of the penalty area, and Orlando has allowed four.

“I think we’re a different team now than we were [last time against Orlando], and they’re probably a different team,” said midfielder Diego Fagundez. “It’s going to be a new game. We have to make sure that we’re playing our style of play, make sure that we’re playing well, and make sure that when we have our chances, we’re taking advantage of them.”

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaciccotelli.