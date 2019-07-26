Tour de France organizers stop Stage 19 because of hail storm

Down in the valley, the sudden and violent storm made the roads too dangerous, leading governing body ASO to stop the race. Tour director Christian Prudhomme immediately announced that times would be taken at the top of the mountain, where Bernal was 2 minutes, 7 seconds faster than Alaphilippe, enough to wipe away the Frenchman’s race lead.

Two days before the race ends on the Champs-Elysees, Colombian climber Egan Bernal took control of the race with a tremendous attack in the punishing climb to the Col de l'Iseran, the Tour’s highest point at 2,770 meters.

TIGNES, France — Julian Alaphilippe lost his yellow jersey in exceptional circumstances on Friday as Tour de France organizers made the rare decision to stop Stage 19 in the Alps because of a hailstorm.

The Colombian climber from the Ineos team was 1:30 behind the Frenchman at the start of the stage.

The stoppage, as racers were flying through hairpin bends down from the Iseran climb, threw the race into chaos.

TV coverage showed a snowplow trying to clear the road of snowy slush, awash with streams of water and ice, as the riders were speeding toward that section of the stage.

It immediately became clear that the road was unpassable on a bike, and organizers made an on-the-spot decision that the riders’ safety had to come first.

Thibaut Pinot’s remarkable Tour de France ended in pain and tears within touching distance of Paris as the Frenchman was forced to abandon the race with a left leg injury.

Pinot, who brought excitement to the race in the Pyrenees last week with strong attacks and posted a prestigious stage win at the top of the Tourmalet, had hoped to make the most of the last two Alpine stages to close the gap on race leader Alaphilippe.

A muscular injury sustained when he swerved to avoid a crash earlier in the final week proved too painful when Stage 19 started at a brisk pace, said Philippe Mauduit, a sports director on Pinot’s Groupama-FDJ team.

Mauduit said the discomfort was bearable on the flat but not when the road started to veer sharply uphill in the Alps. The team said Pinot had difficulty walking after Stage 18, the first of three big climbing days in the Alps

‘‘The pain was too much,’’ Mauduit told French TV. ‘‘It was just not possible to continue.’’

Pinot had been 1 minute, 50 seconds behind Alaphilippe heading into Stage 19 to the ski station of Tignes.