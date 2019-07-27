American swimmer Caeleb Dressel wins three world championship golds

American water polo players were among 16 athletes injured when a balcony inside a nightclub near the athletes’ village in Gwangju, collapsed, killing two South Korean men. Greg Mescall , director of communications for USA Water Polo, said Kaleigh Gilchrist suffered a deep left leg laceration and underwent surgery at a Gwangju hospital, Paige Hauschild suffered lacerations on her right arm, Johnny Hooper lacerations on his left hand that required stitches, and Ben Hallock minor scrapes on his legs.

Caeleb Dressel won three gold medals in a span of about two hours at the world swimming championships Saturday night at Gwangju, South Korea, duplicating his feat from two years ago in Budapest, Hungary. The 22-year-old Floridian has six golds and seven medals overall with one night remaining in the meet. Dressel opened the evening with a win in the 50 free to complete a 50-100 free sweep, touching in a meet-record 21.04 seconds. Coming back just 34 minutes later, Dressel won the 100 fly in 49.66. Dressel capped his night by leading off the victorious mixed 4x100-meter freestyle relay, joining Zach Apple , Mallory Comerford , and Simone Manuel in setting a world record of 3 minutes, 19.40 seconds. American Katie Ledecky won her first gold medal in her final event of an illness-plagued worlds, rallying on the last lap to claim the 800 free in 8:13.58. Regan Smith , Dressel’s and Ledecky’s 17-year-old teammate, won the 200 backstroke in 2:03.69, the second-fastest time in history. She set the world record of 2:03.35 in Friday’s semifinals.

BASKETBALL

US expands women's training

The United States women's national basketball team is expanding its training leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and paying a group of star players to participate. Former UConn stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi headline eight players who will be paid $2,000 a day at each of the training camps and games leading up to the Olympics. The four-time Olympic gold medalists came up with an idea for the training plan for USA Basketball, which usually trains together only for short periods of time. Joining Bird and Taurasi for the training segments as part of the core group are Sylvia Fowles, Elena Delle Donne, Nneka Ogwumike, A'ja Wilson, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Chelsea Gray . . . Brittney Griner (16 points) and the WNBA All-Stars put on quite a show in Team Wilson’s 129-126 victory over Team Delle Donne in Las Vegas. Griner had an All-Star record three dunks, including an impressive two-handed jam where she hung on the rim over Liz Cambage. Erica Wheeler, one of six first-time All-Stars, made the most of her debut, earning MVP honors by scoring 25 points.

BASEBALL

Braves' Markakis breaks wrist

The Atlanta Braves placed right fielder Nick Markakis and infielder Dansby Swanson (bruised right foot) on the 10-day injured list. Markakis suffered a broken left wrist when he was hit by a pitch Friday night. Manager Brian Snitker said Markakis won’t need surgery and could return in 6-8 weeks . . . The Royals traded lefthanded reliever Jake Diekman to Oakland for two minor league prospects, outfielder Dairon Blanco and righthander Ismael Aquino . Diekman is 0-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 48 appearances, but has allowed just one run in his last six outings . . . The Cubs put infielder Daniel Descalso (sprained left ankle) on the 10-day IL and added lefty Derek Holland, acquired Friday from the Giants, to the active roster . . . The Dodgers put Ross Stripling (right biceps tendinitis) on the 10-day IL, with manager Dave Roberts saying he suspects the righty will miss a start or two . . . Mets outfielder Dominic Smith (left foot stress reaction) is on the 10-day IL and scheduled for a CT scan Monday.

AUTO RACING

Harvick captures Pocono pole

Kevin Harvick followed last week’s win at New Hampshire with a lap of 174.058 miles per hour to take the NASCAR Cup pole at Pocono Raceway for Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Long Pond, Pa. He'll be joined on the front row by Joey Logano (173.377 m.p.h.). Aric Almirola is third, followed by Erik Jones and Austin Dillon . . . Lewis Hamilton took pole position for Sunday’s Formula One German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, with a time of 1 minute, 11.767 seconds. Max Verstappen (1:12.113) was second . . . Will Power edged Alexander Rossi (124.757 miles per hour to 124.044) to earn the pole for Sunday’s IndyCar Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

MISCELLANY

Felix falls short in 400 meters

American sprinter Allyson Felix finished sixth in the 400-meter final at the US track and field championships in Des Moines, Iowa, and missed qualifying in an individual event for worlds for the first time as a professional. Felix fell behind early and couldn't recover as she returned to competition eight months after having a baby. Shakima Wimbley won the 400 in 50.21 seconds. A six-time Olympic gold medalist, the 33-year-old Felix can still make the US relay team for this fall’s world championships in Doha, Qatar . . . Nikoloz Basilashvili saved two match points to beat Alexander Zverev , 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), and reach the final of the Hamburg European Open in Germany. Andrey Rublev rallied to beat Pablo Carreno Busta , 4-6, 7-5, 6-1, in the other semifinal . . . Kiki Bertens beat Paula Badosa, 6-1, 7-5 to reach the final of the Palermo Ladies Open on the Italian island of Sicily. Jil Teichmann eased past Liudmila Samsonova , 6-3, 6-1, in the other semi . . . American rider Alise Willoughby won her second BMX women’s world championship, recovering from a crash during one of the early runs before edging defending champion Laura Smulders of the Netherlands, by 0.445 seconds in the finals at Heusden-Zolder, Germany.