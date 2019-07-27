Rory McIlroy shoots 62 to lead FedEx-St. Jude by one stroke

McIlroy, who missed the cut by a stroke last week in the British Open on his home turf in Northern Ireland, had a nine-birdie, one-bogey round to move from a tie for 17th to the top of the leaderboard. The man who shattered the screen of a woman’s cellphone with his opening tee shot at Royal Portrush finished the round with three straight birdies.

Rory McIlroy shot an 8-under-par 62 on Saturday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a one-stroke lead over Brooks Koepka at the World Golf Championships event in Memphis.

‘‘You’ve had a bad week and you go to the next week and you say, ‘OK, I didn’t do this well, I didn’t do this well.’ So you’re sort of trying to focus on that rather than winning the tournament. So for me, this week I wanted to focus on neutralizing my ball flight and trying to dial in my distances. All of a sudden those two little focus points have made me play some good golf again.’’

McIlroy capped his birdie spurt by rolling in a 27-footer on the par-4 18th for the lead after putting his tee shot into a fairway bunker. He had a 12-under 198 total.

Two groups behind McIlroy, Koepka (64) had his chances. The world’s top-ranked player finished with three straight pars. Now Koepka and McIlroy, who played the first two rounds together, will play together Sunday for the first time in a final round.

Second-round leader Matthew Fitzpatrick (69) was third, two strokes back.

LPGA — Cresting a wave of South Koreans atop the Evian Championship leaderboard, Hyo Joo Kim fired a third-round 65 to move one shot clear on 15-under 198.

Kim’s latest impressive round of majors golf did not quite match her very first — a record 61 here as a teenager five years ago when she took the title in her elite debut.

Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park closed the gap in second by making a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 66 on the hillside course in Evian-les-Bains, France, overlooking Lake Geneva.

Four shots back in a tie for third place were seven-time major winner Inbee Park (69) and Jin Young Ko (66), the world No. 2 who won the season’s first major, the ANA Inspiration, in April.

Champions — Englishman Paul Broadhurst birdied two of the last three holes to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Senior British Open, which will be Tom Watson’s final appearance at the tournament. Broadhurst had four birdies and a bogey in his third-round 3-under 67 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for a 5-under 205 total. American Woody Austin (68) is second.

Three-time champion Watson shot 2-over 72 and is tied for 55th. Watson announced that from next year he will not take part in the US Senior Open or the Senior British Open.

‘‘I can’t compete against these guys anymore,’’ Watson told the Golf Channel.

In June, Watson finished his 17th US Senior Open at 2-under 278 by closing with a 68. It was the third time in that edition the 69-year-old Watson had shot his age or better.

Overnight leader Wes Short Jr. finished with a 3-over 73 and is tied for third with another American Ken Duke (70), one stroke behind Austin.

Germany’s Bernhard Langer (70) was a further stroke back.