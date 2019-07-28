Brooks Koepka wins the World Golf Championships title

Playing with McIlroy in their first final-group pairing, the top-ranked Koepka closed with a bogey-free 5-under 65 at TPC Southwind for his seventh PGA Tour title. He finished at 16-under 264.

Koepka had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine and cruised to a three-stroke victory Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

MEMPHIS — Brooks Koepka turned his final-round duel with Rory McIlroy into a runaway for his first World Golf Championships title.

McIlroy followed his third-round 62 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 11 under.

Webb Simpson had a 64 to finish second. Marc Leishman (67) was third, four strokes back. Tommy Fleetwood (66) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (69) joined McIlroy at 11 under.

After tapping in for par on No. 18, Koepka celebrated with a little fist pump before hugging McIlroy.

Koepka had been so close in recent weeks, coming in second at the US Open in June and tying for fourth last week at the British Open.

He also had a pair of top-10 finishes in this event when it was held at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, and he won for the first time at the TPC Southwind, where he tied for third in 2015 and tied for second in 2016, when this course hosted the former St. Jude Classic.

LPGA — Jin Young Ko clinched her second major title of the season, firing a final round 4-under 67 in the rain to win the Evian Championship by two shots with a 15-under269.

Winner of the season’s first major, the ANA Inspiration in April, Ko closed out the victory after playing partner and leader Hyo Joo Kim lost control with a triple bogey at the par-3 14th.

Ko took the two-shot lead she was given and added a birdie at the par-4 No. 17, to hold off strong finishes by American rookie Jennifer Kupcho (66) and Shanshan Feng (68).

The 24-year-old South Korean played the par-5 18th with a two-shot cushion and no drama. Kim (73) made a birdie to join a three-way tie for second.

The winner’s check of $615,000 lifted second-ranked Ko atop the LPGA money list with almost $2 million this season.

Barracuda — Collin Morikawa birdied his last three holes to win the Barracuda Championship, making him the second recent college alumni to win on the PGA Tour this summer.

Morikawa closed with seven birdies against no bogeys in the modified Stableford scoring system, giving him 14 points at Montreaux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nev.

The Cal graduate finished with 47 points for a three-point victory over Troy Merritt, who had an eagle chip on the par-5 18th for the win and wound up making par when the chip ran 12 feet by the hole.

Morikawa joins Matthew Wolff of Oklahoma State as players who have gone straight from college to winning on the PGA Tour.

Champions — Bernhard Langer beat Paul Broadhurst by two shots to win the Senior British Open for his record-extending 11th senior major title.

Starting three shots off the overnight lead held by Broadhurst, the 61-year-old German fired a 4-under 66 to finish at 6-under 274 for his fourth Senior Open title, a tournament record.

After heavy rain delayed the round by almost six hours, the two-time Masters champion opened with four birdies on the front nine and added two more on Nos. 13 and 14 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to build a four-stroke lead. He completed the round with a couple of bogeys on the 15th and 17th.

Broadhurst shot 71 to come second. Retief Goosen of South Africa closed with a 66 to tie for third with American Tim Petrovic (68) with a 3-under 277.

In his last appearance at the tournament, three-time champion Tom Watson (73) finished tied for 64th at 9 over. On Saturday, the 69-year-old American announced he wouldn’t be playing at the event again. In his 18 appearances, he never missed the cut.