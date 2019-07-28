scorecardresearch
TOUR DE FRANCE

Egan Bernal first Colombian to win Tour de France

By John Leicester and Samuel Petrequin Associated Press,July 28, 2019, 27 minutes ago
Colombia's Egan Bernal leads the way down the Champs Elysees avenue next to the Arc de Triomphe en route to winning the Tour de france.
PARIS — Egan Bernal has become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France as the three-week race ended with the 21st and final stage on the Champs-Elysees.

At 22, Bernal is the youngest Tour winner in the post-World War II era.

Bernal succeeded Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas as the British outfit posted a seventh Tour victory with a fourth different rider in eight years.

Thomas, a 33-year-old from Wales, had to settle for second place this year. Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk completed the podium on Sunday.