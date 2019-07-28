Mets land Marcus Stroman in trade with Blue Jays

The New York Mets completed a trade to acquire All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Stroman posted a tweet that read: ‘‘Toronto, I love you . . . forever!’’ It was followed by a Canadian flag. A 28-year-old righthander who made his first All-Star team this season, Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that is fifth-best in the American League. He is 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA in six big league seasons . . . The Blue Jays also dealt veteran utilityman Eric Sogard across the diamond midgame, sending him to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto is expected to receive a minor leaguer for the 33-year-old Sogard, who is having a career season. The Rays also sent pitcher Hunter Wood and infielder Christian Arroyo to Cleveland, and dealt pitcher Ian Gibaut to Texas. . . . Miami reliever Sergio Romo flew from the bottom of the NL East into a pennant race, joining the Minnesota Twins in Chicago after being acquired in a trade with the Marlins on Saturday night.

American Caeleb Dressel won his record eighth medal at the world swimming championships on Gwangju, South Korea, helping the United States to silver in the 4x100-meter medley relay after anchor Nathan Adrian got overtaken for gold in the closing meters. One night after becoming the first swimmer to win three golds in one night at a worlds for the second time, Dressel’s haul included six golds at the biggest meet after the Olympics. Two years ago in Hungary, Dressel tied Michael Phelps’s record of seven golds at a single worlds, including three in one night. Dressel’s golds came in the 50 and 100 free, 50 and 100 butterfly, mixed 4x100 free relay, and 4x100 free relay. His other silver was in the mixed 4x100 medley relay. He was named the FINA male swimmer of the meet. The US team finished atop the medals table with 27, including a leading 14 golds.

Auto Racing

Verstappen wins in Germany

Max Verstappen won a chaotic and rain-soaked German Grand Prix, while championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished 11th and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas crashed near the end. Verstappen kept his composure on a treacherous track to clinch his second victory this season, topping a surprise podium ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who started from last, and Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat. Wet weather caused havoc on the Hockenheimring circuit as drivers took up to six pit stops for new tires and several crashed at the same spot. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was in contention for a podium, but crashed after switching for quicker tires and slid off the track, over the gravel and into the barriers. Remarkably, Hamilton had the same mishap moments later, mangling his front wing.

Track and Field

Muhammad breaks world mark

In workouts, Dalilah Muhammad has often been on world-record pace. On a drizzly Sunday night, she put everything together, breaking a 16-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles by finishing in 52.20 seconds at the US National Track and Field Champioships in Des Moines, Iowa. ‘‘I'm just shocked,’’ Muhammad said. ‘‘I broke the world record.’’ With puddles formed on the track, the reigning Olympic champion sloshed her way to eclipse the mark of 52.34 set by Yuliya Pechonkina of Russia on Aug. 8, 2003. Muhammad looked at her time and was almost taken aback. She smiled, then slumped down when her time flashed on the screen at Drake Stadium. Third-place finisher Ashley Spencer bounded over to congratulate her, as did Sydney McLaughlin, who finished second.

Miscellany

Obama jersey up for auction

The No. 23 jersey worn by No. 44 is up for auction. The game-worn jersey of former president Barack Obama from when he played for Honolulu’s Punahou High School varsity basketball team during its 1978-79 state championship season is for sale by Heritage Auctions. The starting online bid for the jersey was $25,000, and bids had risen to $27,000 by Sunday morning. Heritage officials expect it could bring $100,000 or more when goes on the auction block Aug. 17. Before then, the company will put it on public display in Chicago, New York, and Dallas.