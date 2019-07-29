MLB boxscore: Yankees 9, Red Sox 6

BOSTON AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .284 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .329 Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .316 Martinez dh 4 0 0 1 1 3 .293 Benintendi lf 5 1 3 4 0 2 .280 Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .331 a-Chavis ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Moreland 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .228 b-Travis ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .241 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .231 León c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .203 c-Vázquez ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Totals 37 6 10 6 4 14

NY Yankees 002 202 210 — 9 8 2

Boston 000 201 102 — 6 10 3

a-grounded out for Holt in 8th, b-walked for Moreland in 8th, c-singled for León in 7th. E—Gregorius (4), Torres (15), Bradley Jr. (4), Devers (16), Holt (2). LOB—NY Yankees 5, Boston 9. 2B—Encarnación (16), Urshela 2 (23), Maybin (8), Devers (36), Bogaerts (36). HR—Gregorius (7), off Sale, Romine (3), off Sale, Benintendi (10), off Germán. SF—Betts. Runners left in scoring position—NY Yankees 3 (Voit, Torres, Maybin), Boston 5 (Bogaerts 2, Holt, Vázquez 2). RISP—NY Yankees 1 for 6, Boston 1 for 9. Runners moved up—Romine, Martinez, Benintendi, Chavis.

NY Yankees IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Germán W 13-2 5 ⅓ 4 3 3 1 9 77 4.08 Kahnle 1 1 1 1 0 2 12 2.74 Ottavino ⅔ 2 0 0 0 0 13 1.57 Britton 1 1 0 0 2 1 28 2.51 Chapman 1 2 2 1 1 2 24 2.66

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale L 5-10 5 ⅓ 5 6 6 3 7 100 4.26 Brewer ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.43 Hernandez 1 1 2 0 2 2 17 2.61 Walden 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 3.63 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.53

Inherited runners-scored—Kahnle 1-0, Ottavino 1-1, Brewer 1-1. IBB—off Hernandez (Voit). WP—Walden. PB—Romine. Umpires—Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Nick Mahrley. T—3:28. A—37,428 (37,755).

How the runs scored

THIRD INNING

YANKEES — Urshela flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Maybin walked. Romine homered to center on the first pitch, Maybin scored. Hicks fouled out to catcher León. Judge struck out.

FOURTH INNING

YANKEES — Encarnación struck out. Voit walked on a full count. Gregorius homered to right on a 1-1 count, Voit scored. Torres lined out to right fielder Betts. Urshela doubled to center. Maybin lined out to left fielder Benintendi.

RED SOX — Devers flied out to left fielder Maybin. Bogaerts hit an infield single to shortstop. Martinez struck out. Benintendi homered to right on a 1-2 count, Bogaerts scored. Holt grounded out, pitcher Germán to first baseman Voit.

SIXTH INNING

YANKEES — Gregorius walked on four pitches. Torres grounded into fielder’s choice, third baseman Devers to second baseman Holt, Gregorius out. Urshela doubled to center, Torres scored. Brewer pitching. Maybin singled to center, Urshela scored. Maybin was picked off, pitcher Brewer to first baseman Moreland. Romine grounded out, third baseman Devers to first baseman Moreland.

RED SOX — Devers walked on four pitches. Bogaerts doubled to left, Devers to third. Martinez grounded out, shortstop Gregorius to first baseman Voit, Devers scored. Kahnle pitching. Benintendi struck out, catcher Romine to first baseman Voit, Bogaerts to third. Holt lined out to left fielder Maybin.

SEVENTH INNING

YANKEES — Hernandez pitching. Hicks walked. Judge struck out. Encarnación doubled to center, Hicks to third. Voit was intentionally walked. Gregorius flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. On center fielder Bradley Jr.’s throwing error, Hicks scored, Encarnación scored, Voit to third. Torres struck out.

RED SOX — Moreland struck out. Bradley Jr. singled to center. Ottavino pitching. Vázquez pinch-hitting for León. Vázquez hit an infield single to shortstop, Bradley Jr. to second. On shortstop Gregorius’ throwing error, Bradley Jr. to third. Betts hit a sacrifice fly to right fielder Judge, Bradley Jr. scored. Devers doubled to center, Vázquez to third. Bogaerts flied out to right fielder Judge.

EIGHTH INNING

YANKEES — Vázquez in as catcher. Walden pitching. Urshela grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Moreland. Maybin doubled to center. Romine grounded out, second baseman Holt to first baseman Moreland, Maybin to third. On Walden’s wild pitch, Maybin scored. Hicks walked on a full count. Judge remained at bat on foul pop fielding error by second baseman Holt. Judge grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Moreland.

NINTH INNING

RED SOX — Chapman pitching. Betts walked on a full count. Devers flied out to left fielder Maybin. Bogaerts singled to left, Betts to second. On Romine’s passed ball, Betts to third, Bogaerts to second. Martinez struck out. Benintendi singled to center, Betts scored, Bogaerts scored. Chavis struck out.