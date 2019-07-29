Rodney Harrison, Leon Gray inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

“Today, 16 years later, I think it’s time we finally give him a jacket,” Kraft said Monday.

Wearing shorts and a T-shirt, the longtime Chargers player showed up for his free agent visit in temperatures that Patriots owner Robert Kraft recalled were in the 30s.

FOXBOROUGH — When Rodney Harrison landed at Logan Airport on a March day in 2003, he didn’t come dressed for the weather.

And not just any jacket — a red one that only members of the Patriots Hall of Fame own.

In front of fans, former players, family members, and more, the Patriots inducted Harrison into their Hall of Fame on Monday outside Gillette Stadium. Harrison enters after a Patriots career in which he was a six-time team captain and helped the team win two Super Bowls.

Offensive lineman Leon Gray was inducted posthumously. His son, Leon Gray Jr., and other members of the family attended the ceremony, held before an evening training camp practice.

Former Patriots offensive lineman John Hannah gave the acceptance speech on behalf of Gray, who died in 2001 at age 49. Hannah was among 10 Patriots Hall of Fame members in attendance along with Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, Sam Cunningham, Kevin Faulk, Steve Grogan, Willie McGinest, Steve Nelson, Andre Tippett, and Ty Law.

Harrison hugged many of them when he walked onto the stage, where six Lombardi trophies served as the backdrop.

The crowd chanted “Rodney! Rodney! Rodney!” as Harrison made his entrance. Many of the fans waited through a 30-minute rain delay to have a good view of the ceremony. Rain-soaked No. 37 jerseys were mainstays among the thousands of fans.

“I’d like to start by thanking the fans,” Harrison said in the opening minute of his speech. “You guys have been so tremendous.”

It was the first of many thank yous that filled Harrison’s nearly 30-minute speech. He was supposed to speak for 15 minutes, he said, but that wasn’t enough time for him to fit in the gratitude for all of the people from throughout his career who attended the ceremony, including everyone from Deion Branch to former Patriots vice president of player personnel Scott Pioli.

His first major individual thank you went to his former coach, Bill Belichick. Harrison called Belichick his favorite coach and the greatest coach in the history of the National Football League, as well as the NBA and NHL.

Belichick, who stood off to the left of the stage, shed his stoic look and smiled in this moment.

Harrison ended the speech by once again thanking Belichick for giving him an opportunity.

When Harrison became a free agent after the Chargers cut him following nine seasons, it was Belichick who sold him on becoming a Patriot. The sell that ultimately made Monday’s ceremony possible.

After Harrison was taken out for a meal, he sat down with Belichick and started talking football. Belichick brought up the time Harrison knocked off another player’s helmet during warm-ups.

“Once he said that, I knew that he paid attention to everything,” Harrison said. “I looked at my agent and said, ‘Hey man, we need to work out a deal. This is where I want to be.’ ”

Although not included in the ceremony’s program, Belichick stepped onto the stage after Harrison’s speech and said the former defensive back was unlike most players he had coached.

“He was a tremendous blitzer,” Belichick said. “I will say as good a blitzer as any defensive back who has ever played the game. He was simply unblockable. If I would have blitzed him more, he probably would have had 75 sacks.”

Harrison instead tallied 30½ sacks. It’s because of that number and other factors, such as his leadership and versatility, and ability to make plays in big moments in playoff games, that Belichick ended his speech by campaigning for Harrison to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

For now, Harrison is only a Patriots Hall of Fame member, something he had the chance to share with thousands of drenched Patriots fans Monday.

“Thank you guys,” Harrison said. “I love you. I appreciate you.”