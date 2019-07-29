US soccer claims women’s team has earned more than men’s team

US Soccer says the players on the World Cup champion women’s national team were paid more than their male counterparts from 2010 through 2018. According to a letter released Monday by US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro , the federation has paid out $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women as opposed to $26.4 million paid to the men. Those figures do not include benefits received only by the women, like health care. USSF also says the men’s team generates more revenue: The women’s team generated $101.3 million over the course of 238 games between 2009 and 2019, while the men generated $185.7 over 191 games. The federation released the figures as it moves toward mediating a federal lawsuit in which players for the women’s team accused US Soccer of ‘‘institutionalized gender discrimination’’ that includes inequitable compensation when compared with players on the men’s team. Comparing compensation between the teams is difficult because the pay structure is based on different collective bargaining agreements. For example, players for the women’s team have a base salary while the men are paid based on matches and performance. Molly Levinson , a spokeswoman for the players in matters involving the lawsuit, called the letter ‘‘a sad attempt by USSF to quell the overwhelming tide of support the USWNT has received from everyone from fans to sponsors to the Congress.” Cordeiro said the federation recently conducted an extensive analysis of its finances over the past 10 years, seeking to clear up what he called confusion based on the pay structures for both teams. US Soccer said it pays the women’s national team players a base salary of $100,000 per year, and an additional $67,500 to $72,500 per player as a salary for playing in the National Women’s Soccer League. The women also have health care benefits and a retirement plan. Conversely, players on the men’s national team are paid by training camp call-ups, game appearances, and through performance bonuses. The federation says the men have the ability to earn higher bonuses that the women. The collective bargaining agreements are not made public, and US Soccer did not provide details about the men’s bonus structure.

Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy, 25, signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning, a deal worth an average of $9.5 million per season. The two-time All-Star appeared in 53 games last season, going 39-10-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage while helping Tampa Bay match the NHL single-season record with 62 wins . . . The Devils acquired left wing Nikita Gusev from the Golden Knights and signed him to a two-year contract with an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The Devils sent a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round pick to Vegas . . . Alex Meruelo has completed his purchase of the controlling interest in the Arizona Coyotes, becoming the only Hispanic majority owner in the NHL. The team announced Meruelo completed the transaction with Andrew Barroway; the NHL’s Board of Governors approved the sale in June. The Coyotes have gone through multiple owners since relocating from Winnipeg in 1996, including a four-year stint when they were run by the NHL. Meruelo, a 55-year-old billionaire, founded the California-based Meruelo Group, and his portfolio of businesses includes casinos, real estate, television and radio stations, and food services. Barroway bought a majority share of the Coyotes in 2014 and became the sole owner in 2017 after buying out his partners . . . Hockey Hall of Famer Denis Potvin, 65, announced his retirement as a television broadcaster for the Florida Panthers. Potvin, a former captain for the New York Islanders, was part of the Panthers’ first broadcast team in 1993-94 and spent 21 seasons as their TV analyst.

Auto racing

Johnson switches gears on crew chief

On the brink of missing the playoffs for this first time in his career, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is moving on to another new crew chief in the hope of reversing his slide. Hendrick Motorsports made its second big shakeup in months atop Johnson’s pit box and replaced Kevin Meendering with Cliff Daniels, who will call the shots starting with Sunday’s road course race at Watkins Glen International in New York. Johnson, who turns 44 in September, won seven championships with crew chief Chad Knaus over 17 years before they split up after last season. Meendering failed to steer Johnson into victory lane, and the former champ is 12 points out of the 16-driver playoff field with five races left before the cutoff. Johnson has 83 career victories but none since June 2017 at Dover and is mired in easily the longest losing streak of his career. He finished 15th in the No. 48 Chevrolet on Sunday at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania. He has just three top-five finishes this season and eight top-10s.

Miscellany

Next stop Olympics: Surfing debuts

Surfers Kevin Schulz of the United States and Cody Young of Canada made history on Monday as the first competitors in the ocean during the sport’s debut in the Pan American Games. Young earned 10.43 points to Schulz’s 7.50 at Punta Rocas beach, a reef break located about 38 miles south of the Peruvian capital of Lima. Surfing will also make its Olympic debut next year in Tokyo, and is one of the ‘‘wait and see’’ sports at the Pan Am Games . . . Running back Tavien Feaster is switching sides in the state’s biggest rivalry, leaving Clemson to join South Carolina for his final college season. Feaster, a senior who was part of Clemson’s national championship teams in 2016 and last year, rushed for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons with the Tigers.