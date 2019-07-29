Stroman eager to embrace ‘bright lights’ of native New York

‘‘I think my personality kind of has shown that over the years, kind of never shy away from the bright lights,’’ Stroman said Monday, a day after the trade was announced. ‘‘I get excited in the big moments, and I feel like I’m able to really kind of lock in. So I know that New York is obsessed with winning, and that’s how I am. So I’m excited to kind of have that pressure behind me each and every start.’’

A 28-year-old All-Star righthander who grew up in Medford on Long Island, Stroman was acquired by the Mets from Toronto and hopes to debut for his new team on Friday at Pittsburgh as he fills a rotation slot vacated when Jason Vargas was dealt to Philadelphia.

NEW YORK — Marcus Stroman vows not to be one of those pitchers crushed by the pressure of pitching in New York — after all, he’s a native.

Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that was fifth-best in the American League. He grew up near Mets starter Steven Matz, about 50 miles from Citi Field, and Stroman’s family was excited by the trade.

Advertisement

‘‘I’m going to be able to play baseball in kind of my backyard,’’ Stroman said.

Barring more deals before Wednesday’s trade deadline, he joins a rotation that includes NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler and Matz — a former high school rival and travel ball teammate. Stroman is eligible for arbitration next winter and can become a free agent after the 2020 season, and Toronto held only cursory talks over a long-term contract.

After Stroman was informed of the trade Sunday, he had a heated conversation with officials of the Blue Jays organization.

‘‘The commotion was in a discussion that I had with some of our coaches, some of the higher-ups in our org, kind of just like an exit meeting,’’ Stroman said. ‘‘I didn’t like how a couple of things were handled along the process.’’

Advertisement

New York is 50-55 and started Monday six games back in the NL wild-card race, with six teams ahead for the two spots. Stroman denied he was disappointed he was not dealt to a team closer to a playoff berth.

Stroman is 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA in six big league seasons. The 5-foot-7-inch pitcher often is animated, which he thinks New York fans will appreciate.

‘‘My energy is extremely authentic,’’ he said. ‘‘When I’m between those lines, it’s kind of a different savage.’’