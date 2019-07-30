Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against NFL over noncall

At the center of all of the suits is the failure to flag Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Tommylee Lewis with a pass in the air at a crucial point in the game. The Rams won and advanced to the Super Bowl.

The last of three federal lawsuits against NFL officials over the failure to call a blatant penalty in January’s NFC title game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams has been dismissed by a US District Court judge in New Orleans, leaving one state court lawsuit over the no-call still alive in Louisiana state court.

Susie Morgan’s ruling Tuesday came in a class-action lawsuit against the league, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, three game officials, and the NFL’s vice president in charge of officiating. The judge rejected arguments that people who bought tickets to the game are entitled to damage payments under Louisiana’s civil code.

Ticket purchasers who filed the suit said the NFL and game officials, in effect, broke a legal promise that the game would be played fairly and that, if an unfair act occurred, that Goodell would, under a league rule, remedy the situation, perhaps by reversing the game’s result or by rescheduling all or part of the game.

The league empowering Goodell to take such action isn’t a promise, Morgan said.

‘‘The Plaintiffs do not allege Goodell promised to reverse the game’s result or reschedule the game,’’ she wrote. ‘‘This representation is not sufficient to constitute an actionable promise because it does not manifest an intention to act or not to act in a specified manner.’’

Cowboys get Morris

The Cowboys are bringing back running back Alfred Morris with two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott holding out of training camp while seeking a new contract. Morris agreed to terms Monday, the third day of practices without Elliott. Morris was the replacement back for the Cowboys when Elliott was suspended for six games over domestic violence allegations two years ago . . . The Saints are giving former Redskins running back Robert Kelley a chance to get back in the NFL after two injury-plagued seasons. Kelley practiced with the Saints for the first time Tuesday. He broke into the league with Washington in 2016, when he rushed for 704 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. But he spent much of the past two seasons on injured reserve with ankle, knee, and toe injuries.

Fitzpatrick shines

In Miami, Josh Rosen is starting to look like a backup quarterback. Rosen joined the Dolphins in April as their latest hope to become a franchise quarterback, but coach Brian Flores said journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick has emerged as the front-runner for the starting job. ‘‘Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way,’’ Flores said. ‘‘He has been more productive. He runs the offense very efficiently. He has great rapport with the entire team; he has a lot of leadership ability. It’s still a competition. But as we stand today, Ryan has done a really good job.’’ . . . In Atlanta, meanwhile, Julio Jones will be sitting out the Falcons’ full preseason schedule for the second straight year. Jones said he will be coaching the team’s younger wide receivers in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game against the Broncos in Canton, Ohio. Jones and the Falcons continue to negotiate a contract extension. Jones said his preseason plan has nothing to do with those talks. ‘‘I’m a veteran,” Jones said. “I’ve been doing this. I don’t need preseason to get ready. I’ll get my reps in practice. I practice the way I play. When I get my reps in, I’ll be ready to play.’’ Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he’s confident Jones will be ready for the season. ‘‘We’ve got a good plan in order,’’ Quinn said. ‘‘We know where we need to get him to.’’

Colts’ Luck out

Andrew Luck did not participate in the Colts’ practice and will miss at least two more workouts because of a strained left calf. He also has been ruled out of the preseason opener, Aug. 8, at Buffalo. Luck, 29, was already on a limited schedule at training camp. But he said instead of progressing, he feels like he’s taking a step backward. The injury prevented Luck from participating in the team’s offseason workouts. When the Colts reported to training camp last week, Luck was limited to individual work and 7-on-7 drills . . . Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier was carted off the practice field with a right leg injury. Collier was rushing the passer during a team session when he grabbed at his lower leg. The team didn’t offer specifics on the injury after practice . . . A.J. Green had left ankle surgery and is expected to miss the start of the season, another significant setback for the Bengals’ offense. Green hurt his ankle less than an hour into the first practice of camp Saturday in Dayton, landing awkwardly after cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped into the star receiver while breaking up a pass. It’s the second straight season that Green has suffered a significant injury: He missed half of last season with an injured right toe that required surgery . . . Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill left the practice field with a bruised quadriceps. Hill walked off the field before riding in a cart to the locker rooms. The Chiefs do not believe his injury is serious . . . Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been cleared by the team to practice after an injury scare. Crowder hurt his left foot during practice Monday and walked with a noticeable limp as he left the field.

Statue planned

The Cleveland Browns are honoring Hall of Fame quarterback Otto Graham with a statue outside FirstEnergy Stadium. Graham played 10 seasons with Cleveland, leading the Browns to a title game in each one. With Graham, the Browns won four All-America Football Conference championships (1946, 1947, 1948, 1949) and three NFL championships (1950, 1954, 1955). In his final game, Graham threw for two touchdowns and ran for two in a 38-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams for the NFL title. Graham was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1965. He died in 2003 at 82. The Browns will unveil the statue in September. It will be the second by the team, following one of Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown in 2016.