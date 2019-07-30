MLB boxscore: Rays 6, Red Sox 5

Tampa Bay 001 032 000 — 6 12 0

Boston 201 020 000 — 5 13 1

a-grounded out for Adames in 5th, b-doubled for Moreland in 8th. E—Devers (17). LOB—Tampa Bay 11, Boston 11. 2B—Duffy (3), García (17), NaLowe (7), Devers (37), Travis (3), Vázquez (15). 3B—Meadows (7). HR—d’Arnaud (13), off Price, García (14), off Price, Benintendi (11), off Kolarek. Runners left in scoring position—Tampa Bay 6 (Duffy 2, García 2, Brosseau, Heredia), Boston 7 (Betts, Devers 2, Benintendi, Moreland, Vázquez 2). RISP—Tampa Bay 3 for 12, Boston 3 for 15. Runners moved up—Sogard. GIDP—Moreland. DP—Tampa Bay 1 (d’Arnaud, Adames, d’Arnaud).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 4 ⅔ 7 4 4 2 2 85 2.78 Kolarek W 4-3 1 ⅓ 1 1 1 0 0 16 3.95 Castillo ⅔ 1 0 0 1 1 15 3.73 Poche ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 4 6.39 Roe ⅓ 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.36 Drake ⅓ 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.32 Pagán S 8 1 ⅓ 3 0 0 0 1 30 2.05

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price 4 ⅓ 9 4 4 2 9 94 3.86 Walden 1 ⅓ 0 1 1 1 0 17 3.71 Taylor L 0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 4.01 Brewer BS 1 ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.40 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.38 Eovaldi 1 1 0 0 1 3 25 6.93 Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.01

Taylor pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Kolarek 1-1, Poche 2-0, Drake 1-0, Pagán 2-0, Walden 2-1, Taylor 1-0, Brewer 2-2. Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Rob Drake. T—4:05. A—36,412 (37,755).

Advertisement

How the runs scored

FIRST INNING

RED SOX — Betts walked. Devers popped out to third baseman Duffy. Bogaerts popped out to shortstop Adames. Martinez singled to center, Betts to third. Benintendi walked on four pitches, Martinez to second. Moreland singled to right, Betts scored, Martinez scored, Benintendi to third. Vázquez flied out to center fielder Heredia.

THIRD INNING

RAYS — Zunino struck out. Duffy doubled to left. d’Arnaud struck out. Meadows tripled to right, Duffy scored. A.García struck out.

RED SOX — Devers singled to center. Bogaerts singled to right, Devers to third. Martinez struck out. Benintendi singled to right, Devers scored, Bogaerts to third. Moreland grounded into a double play, first baseman d’Arnaud to shortstop Adames to first baseman d’Arnaud, Benintendi out.

FIFTH INNING

RAYS — d’Arnaud homered to left on the first pitch. Meadows struck out. A.García homered to center on the first pitch. Brosseau singled to center. Lowe doubled to center, Brosseau to third. Walden pitching. Sogard pinch-hitting for Adames. Sogard grounded out, second baseman Holt to first baseman Moreland, Brosseau scored, Lowe to third. Heredia flied out to right fielder Betts.

Advertisement

RED SOX — Duffy in as shortstop. Brosseau in as third baseman. Sogard in as second baseman. Devers singled to center. Bogaerts popped out to second baseman Sogard. Martinez lined out to center fielder Heredia. Kolarek pitching. Benintendi homered to left on the first pitch, Devers scored. Moreland grounded out, first baseman d’Arnaud unassisted.

SIXTH INNING

RAYS — Zunino grounded out, second baseman Holt to first baseman Moreland. Duffy grounded out, first baseman Moreland unassisted. d’Arnaud walked. Taylor pitching. Meadows singled to right, d’Arnaud to second. Brewer pitching. A.García doubled to left, d’Arnaud scored, Meadows scored. Brosseau popped out to shortstop Bogaerts.