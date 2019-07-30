Patriots undrafted player nuggets

Then there was Tyson’s distinctive haircut early in his career that featured a curved line buzzed on the top left side of his head. Hall often mimiced that look during his career at the University of Missouri.

Hall, a 22-year-old undrafted rookie who is trying to earn a job with the Patriots, loved Tyson’s tenacity in the ring and how he treated sparring sessions like actual matches.

FOXBOROUGH — Linebacker Terez Hall never had much of a chance to watch Mike Tyson box in his prime. But he always did like his style.

“When you have somebody growing up and you like their style, you try to pick up on little stuff they do differently,” Hall said. “So I decided [to go] with the haircut.”

Whether Hall goes with that look for the Patriots this fall remains to be seen. He is competing with 10 other undrafted players for roster spots as undrafted rookies, which guarantees little beyond a spot in the training camp.

However, there is hope; at least one undrafted player has made the Patriots roster each of the last 15 years.

Hall and the others have the rest of training camp and four exhibition games to prove that they belong. The Patriots will cut their roster to 53 players on Aug. 31.

Julian Edelman, Tom Brady, and Don’t’a Hightower will be on that roster, but you probably already know a few things about them. Here are some nuggets about the undrafted rookies who are fighting for a job in the NFL.

WR Ryan Davis, Auburn — Davis left Auburn with a school-record 178 receptions, a mark he attributes to offseason work.

“Just putting time in with Jarrett and having a feel for each other,” Davis said.

Yes, he played with quarterback Jarrett Stidham, whom the Patriots drafted in the fourth round in April. Davis said he didn’t decide to sign with the Patriots because of Stidham, but the connection has been a bonus. Davis said they talk every day and have helped each other learn the offense.

RB Nick Brossette, LSU — Brossette comes from a program that has been a running back pipeline to the NFL. He spent time in the same running back group as Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette, Washington’s Derrius Guice, and Kansas City’s Darrel Williams. Once Brossette had the backfield more to himself, he rushed for 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2018.

TE Andrew Beck, Texas — Beck might have the best chance of earning a job with the tight end-deficient Patriots, but he may be best known for a viral video from December 2018. During a hospital visit with Longhorns teammates in conjunction with the Sugar Bowl, Beck communicated through sign language with a hearing-impaired family.

During a #SugarBowl hospital visit, @TexasLonghorns TE Andrew Beck realized that a patient and his family were all hearing impaired. He knew just what to say (and sign)...



📽: @caraline_gaston pic.twitter.com/4eGztrfqpr — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) December 29, 2018

DB Malik Gant, Marshall — Gant is no stranger to difficult paths; the 6-foot-2-inch, 203-pound defensive back was also a walk-on in college.

OL Tyler Gauthier, Miami — Gauthier is trying to lock down a spot on the offensive line, but he could have a future in comedy. While answering a question about his mullet during his senior season with the Hurricanes, Gauthier told reporters that a bald eagle cut it with its talons.

WR Jakobi Meyers, N.C. State — Meyers and Edelman could compare notes about switching from quarterback to wide receiver. He played quarterback in high school but was moved to wide receiver a week before the season opener in 2016. He had 92 catches for 1,047 yards last season with the Wolfpack.

WR Gunner Olszewski, Bemidji State — Olszewski was a defensive back for the Division II Beavers who is is attempting to switch to wide receiver in the NFL.

DB D’Angelo Ross, New Mexico — Ross played two years of junior college football before becoming a starter for the Lobos. He led New Mexico with 57 tackles in 2018.

OL Tyree St. Louis, Miami — St. Louis made 34 consecutive starts during his career in Coral Gables, the most of any Hurricanes offensive player.

FB Jakob Johnson, Tennessee — Johnson is far from the typical undrafted free agent. The Patriots signed him through the NFL’s International Players Program, which allows them to keep him on the 10-man practice squad as an extra player. He can’t play in the NFL this season under this exemption, however.

