Swiss court rules against runner Caster Semenya in hormone therapy case

Switzerland’s highest court ruled Tuesday that two-time Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya must immediately follow rules passed by track’s governing body that would require her to undergo hormone therapy to compete in certain women’s track events, reversing previous rulings that allowed her to compete pending her appeal. The latest decision will prevent the 28-year-old South African from defending her world title in the 800 meters at September’s World Championships in Qatar, according to her legal team. In May, the Court of Arbitration for Sport sided with the International Association of Athletics Federations, upholding the organization’s rule that put a cap on permissible testosterone levels for select track and field events. The rule requires any female athletes whose natural testosterone levels exceed a certain threshold to lower their levels, holding that naturally elevated testosterone levels constitute an impermissible competitive advantage.

Rebecca Peterson of Sweden knocked top seed Sloane Stephens out of the Citi Open, the hard-court tournament that serves as a tune-up for the US Open. Peterson, ranked 70th in the world, got the win in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5, over Stephens, the world’s eighth-ranked player, who was coming off a third-round loss at Wimbledon. Peterson will face American Sachia Vickery or Italian Camila Giorgi in the second round. In other action in Washington, eighth-seeded Monica Puig of Puerto Rico defeated American Allie Kiick, 6-4, 6-2, and teenage phenom Coco Gauff lost to Zarina Diyas, 6-4, 6-2 . . . An Egyptian player whose brother was banned from the sport for life for match-fixing has been suspended from tennis for alleged integrity violations. The Tennis Integrity Unit announced that 21-year-old Youssef Hossam has been provisionally suspended while its investigation continues. He may not compete in or attend any event sanctioned by the sport’s governing bodies. Last year his brother, Karim Hossam, was found guilty of 16 corruption charges, including providing inside information and facilitating betting. He was given a lifetime ban.

Pan Am Games

US wins beach volleyball gold

Americans Karissa Cook and Jace Pardon won the women’s beach volleyball final at the Pan American Games, as the US beat Argentina, 14-21, 22-20, 15-10. Cook and Pardon hugged and waved an American flag when the match ended. Thick fog from the nearby Pacific Ocean blanketed the hills surrounding the sandy venue in Lima. But Cook said it was ideal. ‘‘My hometown is just like this. I love this weather,’’ said Cook, who is from Santa Cruz, Calif.

Advertisement

Hockey

Blackhawks’ Kunitz retires

Chris Kunitz has retired after winning four Stanley Cup titles in 15 NHL seasons, and he is joining the Chicago Blackhawks’ front office as a player development adviser. Kunitz, 39, will work with the coaching staffs for the Blackhawks and their American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford. He announced his decision in a statement released by the team Tuesday. Kunitz had 268 goals and 351 assists in 1,022 NHL games with Anaheim, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Tampa Bay, and Chicago. He also had 27 goals and 66 assists in 178 career playoff appearances.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Maryland man lands record fish

A Maryland man who says he had to outlast a mahi mahi to land it now has a place in the state record book to show for his work. The state Department of Natural Resources said Jeff Wright of Cambridge broke a 34-year-old fishing record when he caught the 72.8-pound fish off the coast of Ocean City last Sunday. Wright’s catch beat the record held by Kim Lawson, who reeled in a 67.8-pound common dolphinfish in July 1985. Wright said he fought the fish for 25 minutes before it finally gave up.

Advertisement

. . . The former Michigan State University president accused of lying about her knowledge of allegations against sports doctor Larry Nassar is getting about $2.5 million as part of a retirement package. The university announced Lou Anna Simon’s retirement effective Aug. 31. She resigned as president last year amid pressure and has denied any cover-up and took an unpaid leave while facing criminal charges. A judge is expected to rule later this year on whether Simon should stand trial on two felonies and two misdemeanors. Authorities say she knew in 2014 that Nassar was accused of molesting a patient at a campus clinic. Nassar is imprisoned for possessing child pornography and molesting young athletes . . . UConn coach Randy Edsall said linebacker Eli Thomas won’t return to football after suffering a stroke last season. The senior had been working on his rehabilitation since having a stroke last October before a weightlifting session. He had returned to the team and been named a captain in the spring, with the hopes of eventually resuming his football career. Edsall said Thomas will remain a part of the team in some capacity . . . The Minnesota Timberwolves have named Sachin Gupta their executive vice president of basketball operations, continuing the front office makeover under new president Gersson Rosas. Gupta, whose hire was finalized on Tuesday, was the assistant general manager last season for Detroit. Before that, he was with Houston for a year as a special adviser.