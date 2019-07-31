FIFA approves expansion of women’s World Cup field in 2023

FIFA unanimously approved on Wednesday the expansion of the Women’s World Cup from 24 teams to 32 for 2023 and reopened bidding to host the tournament but made no mention of changing prize money. Nine national associations expressed interest in hosting and were due to submit their formal bids by Oct. 4: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea, which could bid jointly with North Korea. FIFA’s statement made no mention of prize money. The US received $4 million of a $30 million prize pool for winning the World Cup on July 7, a small percentage of the $38 million from a $400 million pool that France got for winning the 2018 men’s World Cup. FIFA has increased prize money for the 2022 men’s World Cup to $440 million and FIFA president Gianni Infantino said July 5 that he was proposing FIFA double the women’s prize money to $60 million for 2023. The Women’s World Cup started with 12 teams in 1991, expanded to 16 in 1999 and 24 in 2015. The men’s World Cup was played with 13-16 teams from 1930-78, 24 from 1982-94 and has been contested with 32 since.

Rapinoe, Messi up for FIFA’s best

Five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were among the 10 candidates for the FIFA best player award. US forward Megan Rapinoe is the favorite for the women’s award. Ronaldo and Messi were joined by three Liverpool players, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane. Liverpool won the Champions League title in June. Former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who has joined Real Madrid, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappewere also among the men’s candidates. Rapinoe was in a list of 12 players that included teammates Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz. Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp was nominated for best coach along with Premier League rivals Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham. US coach Jill Ellis, who won back-to-back World Cup titles before stepping down after more than five years in charge, was nominated for the award for the best coach in women’s soccer. The three finalists in each category — best male player, best female player, best coach in men’s soccer and best coach in women’s soccer — will be announced on Sept. 23 . . . Former Netherlands national team player John van’t Schip, 55, was named coach of Greece’s men’s national team . . . Russell Canouse, 24, a starting defensive midfielder for D.C. United, will miss three to six weeks after suffering a collapsed lung during the 0-0 draw against the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Canouse was hospitalized for two days in the Chicago area after he was involved in a second-half collision with C.J. Sapong. He initially remained in the game but departed in the 64th minute.