FIFA approves expansion of women’s World Cup field in 2023
FIFA unanimously approved on Wednesday the expansion of the Women’s World Cup from 24 teams to 32 for 2023 and reopened bidding to host the tournament but made no mention of changing prize money. Nine national associations expressed interest in hosting and were due to submit their formal bids by Oct. 4: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea, which could bid jointly with North Korea. FIFA’s statement made no mention of prize money. The US received $4 million of a $30 million prize pool for winning the World Cup on July 7, a small percentage of the $38 million from a $400 million pool that France got for winning the 2018 men’s World Cup. FIFA has increased prize money for the 2022 men’s World Cup to $440 million and FIFA president Gianni Infantino said July 5 that he was proposing FIFA double the women’s prize money to $60 million for 2023. The Women’s World Cup started with 12 teams in 1991, expanded to 16 in 1999 and 24 in 2015. The men’s World Cup was played with 13-16 teams from 1930-78, 24 from 1982-94 and has been contested with 32 since.
Rapinoe, Messi up for FIFA’s best
Five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were among the 10 candidates for the FIFA best player award. US forward Megan Rapinoe is the favorite for the women’s award. Ronaldo and Messi were joined by three Liverpool players, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane. Liverpool won the Champions League title in June. Former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who has joined Real Madrid, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappewere also among the men’s candidates. Rapinoe was in a list of 12 players that included teammates Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz. Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp was nominated for best coach along with Premier League rivals Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham. US coach Jill Ellis, who won back-to-back World Cup titles before stepping down after more than five years in charge, was nominated for the award for the best coach in women’s soccer. The three finalists in each category — best male player, best female player, best coach in men’s soccer and best coach in women’s soccer — will be announced on Sept. 23 . . . Former Netherlands national team player John van’t Schip, 55, was named coach of Greece’s men’s national team . . . Russell Canouse, 24, a starting defensive midfielder for D.C. United, will miss three to six weeks after suffering a collapsed lung during the 0-0 draw against the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Canouse was hospitalized for two days in the Chicago area after he was involved in a second-half collision with C.J. Sapong. He initially remained in the game but departed in the 64th minute.
Basketball
Trail Blazers extend G McCollum
CJ McCollum agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers through 2023-24. McCollum’s agent told ESPN the extension was worth $100 million. The 27-year-old McCollum averaged 21.0 points last season, helping Portland make it to the Western Conference finals. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard, who was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 10th overall pick in the 2013 draft, has averaged at least 20.8 points over the last four years . . . Former NBA head coaches Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins joined new coach Frank Vogel’s staff with the Los Angeles Lakers. Phil Handy, Miles Simon, former Lakers guard Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford also will serve as Vogel’s assistant coaches.
Advertisement
Hockey
Avalanche give D Girard 7-year deal
The Colorado Avalanche locked up defenseman Samuel Girard with a seven-year extension that runs through the 2026-27 season. The 21-year-old Girard played in all 82 games last season. He finished with four goals and 23 assists for a Colorado team that earned back-to-back playoff berths . . . The New Jersey Devils re-signed defenseman Will Butcher, 24, to a three-year, $11.2 million contract, general manager Ray Shero announced.
Advertisement
. . . The owners of the Calgary Flames have struck a deal with the city to build a new $418 million event center, which will allow the NHL team to replace the 30-year-old Saddledome as team’s home.
Advertisement
Miscellany
Lochte qualifies for US Olympic trials
Olympic swimming champion Ryan Lochte made an emphatic return to competition after a 14-month suspension for an unallowed vitamin B-12 infusion and a stint at a rehab facility to fight alcohol abuse, qualifying for the US Olympic trials with a time of 1 minute 57.88 seconds in the 200-meter individual medley at the Phillips 66 National Championships at Stanford University. It was the fourth-fastest time by an American in the 200 IM . . . The NCAA ruled Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan, who transferred after redshirting this past season at Boston College, was ineligible to play this season. Scarlet Knights coach Chris Ash said the school planned to appeal the ruling . . . Alando Tucker, Wisconsin’s all-time leading scorer, will be an interim assistant coach this season, replacing Howard Moore, who suffered third-degree burns in a car crash in May that killed his wife, Jennifer, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn. He recently suffered a medical issue and went into cardiac arrest. He will not coach this season.
Advertisement