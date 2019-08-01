Wagner tells story of sexual assault at 17

Former Olympian Ashley Wagner said she was sexually assaulted by another figure skater in 2008 when she was 17. The three-time national champion wrote in USA Today Wednesday that John Coughlin climbed into her bed after a party at a skating camp and began kissing and groping her. Coughlin was 22 at the time and took his life in January at 33. Wagner says she was “absolutely paralyzed in fear.” USA Today also reported that Coughlin’s former pairs partner from 2004-07, Bridget Namiotka , posted on Facebook in May that Coughlin ‘‘sexually abused’’ her for two years. The US Center for SafeSport and the US figure skating federation had begun investigating allegations lodged against Coughlin late last year. They found enough evidence to warrant an interim suspension barring him from attending activities sanctioned by the US Olympic Committee. Coughlin had become a coach and TV commentator after retiring from skating. Coughlin maintained his innocence throughout the investigations. He was found dead Jan. 18 at his father’s home in Kansas City, Mo.

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona was forced to miss Thursday’s game against the Houston Astros after having eye surgery earlier in the day. The team said the operation was unexpected. Francona was expected to return Friday . . . The Chicago White Sox put third baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Moncada is hitting .301 with 20 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games . . . Major league batters are on pace to hit 600 more home runs than in any previous season, nearly 10 percent above the record set two years ago, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Golf

An, Im share Wyndham lead

Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im each shot 8-under-par 62 to share a one-stroke lead after one round at the PGA Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. . . . Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead in the first round of the Women’s British Open in Milton Keynes, England . . . J ake Beber-Frankel, the 17-year-old son of Academy Award-winning director David Frankel, followed his record 10-under 60 with a 65 in the Boys’ Junior PGA Championship to break the 54-hole mark. Beber-Frankel had an 18-under 192 total at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford to shatter the tournament record of 199 set in 2017 . . . British newspapers are reporting that police arrested Ryder Cup player Thorbjorn Olesen on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger while she was asleep on a flight to London, intoxication, and failing to comply with the orders from the airline crew. Olesen’s agent at Hambric Sports Group in Europe, Rory Flanagan, did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

NHL

Rangers buy out Shattenkirk

The New York Rangers bought out the final two seasons of defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk’s contract. Shattenkirk played only two seasons after signing a $26.6 million, four-year contract with New York. He had just seven goals and 44 assists in 119 games . . . The Colorado Avalanche signed defenseman Samuel Girard to a seven-year contract extension, the team announced. The new deal has an annual average value of $5 million, according to the Denver Post . . . Recently retired forward Matt Cullen joined the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey operations department. The team announced that Cullen will have a player development role. Cullen retired from the Penguins last month after more than two decades in the NHL He won three Stanley Cups . . . New Arizona Coyotes owner, billionaire entrepreneur Alex Meruelo, is hoping his business acumen will translate into running a successful NHL franchise. Meruelo, the first Hispanic majority owner of an NHL team, takes the reigns of a franchise that has not been to the playoffs since 2012 and is seeking a new arena.

Miscellany

Senator wants UConn donors to pay

The top Republican in the Connecticut Senate wants private donors to pick up the cost of UConn's departure from the American Athletic Conference. Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano wrote to the school's new president, Tom Katsouleas, urging him to have the UConn Foundation pick up the $20.5 million tab and not students or taxpayers. UConn says 99% of the existing donations to the foundation cannot be used for other purposes and the school welcomes donations . . . The NCAA introduced a new arm of rules enforcement made up of independent investigators, advocates and decision-makers to handle complex cases involving serious infractions . . . Arsenal broke its transfer record to sign winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille as the London soccer club tries to return to the Champions League. Pepe’s move, worth 80 million euros ($89 million), eclipses the 55 million pounds ($67 million) spent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January 2018.