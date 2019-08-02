Ashleigh Buhai continues to surprise at Women’s British Open

‘‘I’m trying not to keep thinking it’s a major. It’s just another tournament,’’ said Buhai, whose best previous British Open finish was a tie for 30th in 2017. ‘‘I just keep trying to do what I’ve done the last few weeks. I’ve kept the mistakes off the card the last two days.’’

Buhai, a 30-year-old South African who has never won on the LPGA Tour, birdied four of the final eight holes to post 12-under 132.

Ashleigh Buhai stretched her surprise lead at the Women’s British Open to three shots, shooting a bogey-free 5-under-par 67 in Friday’s second round in Milton Keynes, England.

Alone in second at 9 under was 20-year-old Hinako Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who is making her LPGA Tour and major championship debut.

‘‘I just wanted to make the cut. That’s all,’’ Shibuno said.

Shibuno, who shot 66 on Thursday, had a 69 on Friday and wowed spectators at Woburn Golf Club with her fearless play. She led for much of the afternoon before Buhai overtook her. Shibuno has two victories in Japan this year and is ranked 46th in the world.

American Lizette Salas was third at 8 under. She birdied the first four holes en route to a bogey-free 67.

‘‘Awesome day,’’ Salas said.

Bronte Law, the top-ranked English player at No. 19, also shot 67 and was four shots back alongside Celine Boutier, second-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Caroline Masson and local favorite Charley Hull, who is playing on her home course. Boutier had the day’s lowest round at 66.

Danielle Kang had a disappointing 72 and was six shots back.

‘‘I don’t know, nothing really felt like yesterday,’’ Kang said. ‘‘I guess today was one of those off-days and yesterday was the day that everything comes together. But I know what I’m capable of. Even if I’m playing bad, I know I can give myself opportunities.’’

Defending champion Georgia Hall was also 6 under after a 69, along with Ariya Jutanugarn (70), Carlota Ciganda (69), and top-ranked Jin Young Ko, who was frustrated after a 70. Ko is seeking her third major title of the year after winning last week’s Evian Championship in France.

PGA — Byeong Hun An shot a 5-under 65 in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend

An was at 13-under 127 halfway through the PGA Tour’s final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Brice Garnett was a stroke back after a 64, and six players — including 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson and first-round co-leader Sungjae Im — were at 9 under.

Adam Svensson also was in that group after shooting the best round of the day — a 61 — and threatening to become the first player on tour this year to break 60.

An, who shared the first-round lead with Im at 8 under, made his move up the leaderboard with three straight birdies late in his round.

Finishing on the back nine, the 27-year-old South Korean who’s winless on tour had birdies on Nos. 3-5 and closed his second consecutive bogey-free round with four straight pars.

Junior PGA — Jack Heath made a 40-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-4 18th hole for an 8-under 62 and a one-stroke victory in the Boys’ Championship in Hartford.

‘‘I knew if it went in, I would most likely win, and it went in,’’ Heath said. ‘‘It’s why I play golf.’’

The 17-year-old from Charlotte, N.C., finished at 21-under 259 at Keney Park Golf Course to set the tournament record of 266 set by Akshay Bhatia in 2017. Heath also broke the final-round record, making two eagles, six birdies and two bogeys.

Heath played the final seven holes in 6 under, hitting a 190-yard shot to 20 feet to set up the eagle on the par-5 14th. He holed out from 45 yards with a lob wedge on the par-5 second hole for the first eagle.

Canon Claycomb, a 17-year-old Alabama recruit from Bowling Green, Ky., shot a 66 to finish second.

Third-round leader Jake Beber-Frankel, the 17-year-old son of Academy Award-winning director David Frankel, had a 71 to drop into fifth at 18 under. Beber-Frankel, from Miami, shot a tournament-record 60 in the second round.