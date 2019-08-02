Messi suspended three months for remarks

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has lost a bid for dismissal or complete secrecy in a federal lawsuit by a Nevada woman who accuses him of raping her at a Las Vegas resort in 2009. Attorney Larissa Drohobyczer , representing Ronaldo’s accuser, Kathryn Mayorga , said she was satisfied with US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey’s ruling in Las Vegas. Ronaldo’s attorneys say their client and Mayorga had consensual sex in June 2009. They deny it was rape . . . Manchester United is poised to set the world transfer record for a defender after agreeing to pay $97 million to sign 26-year-old Harry Maguire from Leicester, a person with knowledge of the deal said. United has been pursuing the center back for more than a year since his standout performances at the 2018 World Cup for England and finally agreed to Leicester’s asking price with just a week remaining in this summer transfer window ahead of the Premier League season opening. The fee eclipses the deals for Matthijs de Ligt to leave Ajax for Juventus last month for $85 million . . . Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres has been suspended 10 games by Major League Soccer after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The league handed down the suspension two days before Seattle hosts Sporting Kansas City. The Sounders currently sit in second place in the Western Conference standings. Along with the suspension, Torres has been fined 20 percent of his annual salary. According to the MLS Players Association database, Torres is scheduled to make a base salary of $670,000 and guaranteed compensation of $740,000 this season . . . Colorado officials have closed parks and canceled a Major League Soccer game’s fireworks display after plague was confirmed in prairie dogs in a Denver suburb. The Tri-County Health Department said Thursday that prairie dog burrows in Commerce City are being sprayed with insecticide to kill fleas that could transmit the disease to the rodents, people and pets. Health officials say Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge and Prairie Gateway Open Space are temporarily closed. Colorado Rapids officials said Saturday’s game against the Montreal Impact will go on as scheduled, but they have canceled a fireworks show planned for afterward. Parking at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, where the Rapids play, is restricted to asphalt lots.

Soccer body CONMEBOL suspended Lionel Messi from international matches with Argentina for three months because of accusations of corruption he made at the latest Copa America. The South American body also said that it fined the superstar $50,000 for his comments after Argentina’s 2-1 win against Chile in the third-place playoff of the tournament in July. Messi, 32, and Argentina can still appeal the decision, which stops the striker from playing in four friendlies this year. Messi will not play for Argentina matches in September against Chile and Mexico, plus another two in October versus Germany and another adversary to be picked. Messi is already suspended from the first match of the South American World Cup qualifiers next March because of the apparently undeserved red card he received against Chile. The Argentine was sent off for only the second time in his career after a shoving match with Chile midfielder Gary Medel , who also was ejected. Messi avoided the medal ceremony in protest and later said Argentina ‘‘shouldn’t take part in this corruption.’’ The Argentinian also said the tournament was set for hosts Brazil to win. Messi had already complained against Copa America refereeing after Argentina’s 2-0 loss to Brazil in the semifinals. When asked if he feared being suspended for his comments, he said ‘‘the truth needed to be told.’’ Messi later sent an apology to CONMEBOL for his remarks.

Baseball

Indians lose Salazar again

Indians righthander Danny Salazar returned to the injured list with a strained right groin, one day after appearing in his first game in two years. Salazar, troubled by injuries to his right arm the last two seasons, pitched Thursday for the first time since the 2017 AL Division Series. He allowed two runs in four innings against Houston. Afterward, he said the groin bothered him during the game. Salazar was an All-Star in 2016, but has been dealing with injuries since. He didn’t pitch last season and had shoulder surgery last July. Lefthander Tyler Olson has been placed on the 10-day IL because of the shingles. Manager Terry Francona said Olson has been bothered by the illness for several weeks. Righthanders Hunter Wood and Phil Maton were recalled from Triple A Columbus . . . Indians manager Terry Francona returned Friday, a day after missing a game because of surgery for a tear in his retina. Francona, 60, said he had the procedure Thursday afternoon at Cleveland Clinic. He said his eye had been bothering him for about a month and he visited a specialist in the afternoon. Francona missed several games two years ago after he underwent a midseason heart procedure. He’s in his seventh season managing the Indians . . . Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Dodgers due to neck soreness, a move retroactive to Thursday. The lefthander leads the majors with a 1.53 earned run average and has 11 wins. Ryu threw six scoreless innings at Colorado Wednesday while yielding three hits with a strikeout. He left the game after throwing only 80 pitches . . . Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who returned from a concussion and broken nose Wednesday following a home plate collision last month, has been designated for assignment by the Angels. Lucroy, 33, was bowled over at home plate by Houston’s Jake Marisnick on July 7. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and missed 18 games. Lucroy was 2 for 4 against Detroit in his final game with the Angels. Lucroy, who batted .242 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 74 games, signed with the Angels in December.

Kang designated for assignment

Jung Ho Kang’s time with the Pirates — and quite possibly in the major leagues — is over. The team designated the South Korean third baseman/shortstop for assignment. Kang, 32, hit .169 with 10 home runs and 24 RBIs in 65 games this season. Kang signed with Pittsburgh in January 2015, becoming the first position player to jump directly from the Korean Baseball Organization to the majors. He made a splash as a rookie, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting after hitting 15 home runs. His season ended abruptly that September when he broke his leg after getting taken out at second base by the Cubs’ Chris Coghlan. Kang returned in 2016 and hit 21 home runs before his career went into a tailspin after getting arrested in Seoul in December 2016 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. Kang received a two-year suspended sentence, spent the entire 2017 season on the restricted list after being unable to secure a visa back to the United States and played in just three games at the end of the 2018 season. The Pirates cut him last September before bringing him back on a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Miscellany

Murray brothers bounced

Andy Murray and brother Jamie were knocked out in the Citi Open doubles quarterfinals in Wahington, D.C., while 17-year-old Caty McNally reached the women’s semifinals. The Murray brothers were outlasted by the third-seeded team of Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus, 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (8-6), 10-7. Andy Murray, the former No. 1 ranked singles player, has been limited to doubles as he recovers from hip surgery. McNally, playing in the main draw of a WTA tournament for the first time, beat No. 4 seed Hsieh Su-wei, 6-4, 6-3. That left no seeded players remaining in the women’s final four . . . A Madison, Wis., jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before it acquitted former University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus on charges alleging that he sexually assaulted two female students. Cephus, 21, was suspended from the football team last August and was expelled from the university earlier this year for violating its non-academic misconduct code. Shortly before the case went to the jury, Cephus testified in his own defense.