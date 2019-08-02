A’s sign man to contract after he hits 96 m.p.h. in fan challenge

In a story that’s reminiscent of a scene from the movie “The Rookie,” in which Dennis Quaid’s character decides to throw in front of a roadside radar gun to test his velocity, the A’s have signed a fan who threw 96 m.p.h. in a how-fast-can-you-throw challenge to a minor league contract.

According to MLB.com’s Adrian Garro, Nathan Patterson, a 23-year-old former high school pitcher, was at a Rockies game at Coors Field July 15 when he stepped up to the pitching challenge. Video on Twitter showed the righty reaching 94-96, to the astonishment of those around him.