A’s sign man to contract after he hits 96 m.p.h. in fan challenge
In a story that’s reminiscent of a scene from the movie “The Rookie,” in which Dennis Quaid’s character decides to throw in front of a roadside radar gun to test his velocity, the A’s have signed a fan who threw 96 m.p.h. in a how-fast-can-you-throw challenge to a minor league contract.
According to MLB.com’s Adrian Garro, Nathan Patterson, a 23-year-old former high school pitcher, was at a Rockies game at Coors Field July 15 when he stepped up to the pitching challenge. Video on Twitter showed the righty reaching 94-96, to the astonishment of those around him.
Guys, we were just chillin at a @rockies baseball game, and my brother decided to step into a speed pitch challenge...he hit 96 mph 😳 @MLB Let’s get him signed! pic.twitter.com/g0fKrvUxzt— Christian Patterson (@cpatterson_7) July 15, 2019
Garro’s story also noted that Patterson did the same thing in August 2018 at a Nashville Sounds game when they were the A’s Triple A affiliate. The A’s reached out to him in February and Patterson then joined a men’s league “to stay fresh.”
Advertisement
Patterson, who pitched in high school but never played baseball in college, posted a picture Thursday on his Instagram account of him signing the contract.
View this post on Instagram
“How can you not be romantic about baseball” -Billy Beane Words cannot describe this feeling and I cannot thank everyone enough who has been part of this journey so far! My family has given me nothing but constant love and support throughout the last 9 months as I pursue a dream of mine that I’ve had since I was a little kid. It’s been a roller coaster to get here with many challenges and overcoming adversity. I’m grateful for all the trainers, coaches, friends, @rsrbaseball and everyone else who has supported me thus far! And for those who tell you that you can’t achieve your dreams, use that as fuel to work even harder. Because those people are the ones that settle. I’m grateful for the @athletics organization for giving me this opportunity! This story is not over. It is not the beginning. I am writing the next chapters and excited for this journey! Time to focus even more, work even harder, and it all starts with your mindset. Go after your dreams and make them a reality!
Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.