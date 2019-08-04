Hinako Shibuno wins British Women’s Open

Largely unknown before the championship, Shibuno — nicknamed ‘‘Smiling Cinderella’’ — started Sunday with a two-stroke lead but lost it with a double bogey on the par-4 No. 3. She bounced back with birdies on Nos. 5 and 7 before a bogey on No. 8 at Woburn Golf Club.

The 20-year-old Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who was making her LPGA debut, birdied five of the final nine holes in a 4-under-par 68 and 18-under 270 overall.

Hinako Shibuno of Japan finished with a birdie to capture the Women’s British Open by one shot over Lizette Salas as she wrapped up a stunning major championship debut.

Advertisement

Salas, who started the final round tied for fourth, quickly played herself into contention with three birdies in the first four holes, then added five more in a 7-under 65.

Jin Young Ko, who was seeking her third major title of the year after winning the Evian Championship last week, was two shots back in third after a bogey-free 66.

PGA — J.T. Poston won the Wyndham Championship for his first PGA title, shooting an 8-under 62 for a one-stroke victory in Greensboro, N.C.

Poston tied Henrik Stenson’s two-year-old tournament record at 22-under 258. He became the first player since Lee Trevino in 1974 to win a 72-hole stroke-play event on tour without any bogeys or worse.

The native North Carolinian began his round three strokes back, took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 15th hole, then finished with three straight pars to earn $1,116,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points at the regular-season finale.

Webb Simpson was at 21 under after a 65. Byeong Hun An, who held or shared the lead after each of the first three rounds, three-putted the 18th for a bogey and a 67 to finish two shots back.

Advertisement

Trying to force a playoff with a birdie, he nearly holed a 60-footer but had it run well past.