Jordy Nelson retires

Nelson, 34, had 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches in his nine active seasons in Green Bay. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014, missed the 2015 season with a knee injury, and was named the 2016 Comeback Player of the Year.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Sunday that Nelson had informed the team of his decision. A news conference was planned for Tuesday.

Jordy Nelson is retiring as a member of the Green Bay Packers. The veteran wide receiver played in Green Bay from 2008 to 2017, winning a Super Bowl with the Packers, before spending last season with the Oakland Raiders.

Advertisement

The Packers selected Nelson in the second round (36th overall) of the 2008 draft out of Kansas State. He played in 136 regular-season games, including 88 starts, for Green Bay. Nelson led the Packers with nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 31-25 Super Bowl victory over the Steelers in 2011.

He played in 15 games for Oakland last year, finishing with 63 receptions for 739 yards and three touchdowns.

Ngakoue returns

Yannick Ngakoue’s holdout failed to land him a new contract.

The standout pass rusher reported to Jaguars training camp following an 11-day absence and is ready to play out his rookie deal. He insisted he’s not angry and not worried about risking an injury that could cost him millions.

‘‘At the end of the day, they had a chance to sign me for a long-term deal, but it didn’t get done,’’ he said. ‘‘I love football, love my teammates, and I'm here to play games.”

Ngakoue is entering the final year of a $3.84 million contract. He is due to make $2.025 million this fall — far less than other top playmakers at his position. He also is facing $528,650 in fines — more than a quarter of his salary — because he skipped a three-day minicamp in June and nearly two weeks of training camp.

Advertisement

He had been seeking more than $20 million a year, but the Jaguars seemingly don’t consider the former third-round draft pick from Maryland an elite defensive end. Jacksonville also selected Ngakoue’s potential replacement, Josh Allen from Kentucky, with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft and is expected to make Jalen Ramsey the league’s highest-paid cornerback next year.

Ngakoue is willing to bet on himself in 2019.

‘‘I know my value, I know my worth,’’ he said. ‘‘That’s all I can say. Doesn’t matter about anybody else knowing my value. I showed each and every year.’’

According to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, Ngakoue had to report by Tuesday to accrue a fourth season and become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Had he reported after the deadline, he would have become a restricted free agent.

The Jaguars also signed former Vikings running back Roc Thomas, who is suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. The Jaguars are down two running backs — rookie Ryquell Armstead (quadriceps) and veteran Thomas Rawls (hamstring) — heading into joint practices and their preseason opener in Baltimore.

Current Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo coached Thomas in Minnesota.

Foreman cut loose

Running back D'Onta Foreman was released by the Texans. Foreman, who was a third-round pick in 2017, appeared in just one game last season after rupturing his Achilles’ tendon late in his rookie year. The Doak Walker Award winner played 10 games as a rookie, finishing with 78 carries for 327 yards and two TDs . . . Running back Theo Riddick has signed with the Broncos following his surprising release from the Lions last month. The Broncos also placed defensive lineman Billy Winn (arm) on injured reserve . . . The Vikings signed cornerback Bene Benwikere, adding experience at position where their depth has taken a hit. Benwikere has spent time with six teams over his first five NFL seasons . . . Cliff Branch, one of the Oakland Raiders’ career-leading wide receivers who won three Super Bowls in 14 seasons with the franchise, has died. He was 71. Branch was found dead Saturday in a hotel room in Bullhead City, Ariz., the city’s police department said. It said that an investigation revealed no foul play, and that Branch died of natural causes. ’ (Obituary, D6)