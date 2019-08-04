MLB boxscore: Yankees 7, Red Sox 4

Boston 000 022 000 — 4 7 0

NY Yankees 106 000 00x — 7 10 0

a-walked for Chavis in 9th. LOB—Boston 5, NY Yankees 7. 2B—Gardner (14), Maybin 2 (11), Higashioka 2 (4). HR—Vázquez (17), off Happ, Chavis (18), off Happ, Judge (12), off Price, Urshela (12), off Price. Runners left in scoring position—Boston 2 (Devers, Chavis), NY Yankees 5 (Judge, Ford 2, Higashioka, Tauchman). RISP—Boston 1 for 3, NY Yankees 3 for 9. Runners moved up—Maybin, Ford. GIDP—Betts, Travis. DP—NY Yankees 2 (Torres, Gregorius, Ford), (Gregorius, Torres, Ford).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price L 7-5 2 ⅔ 9 7 7 2 3 75 4.36 Hernandez 1 ⅓ 0 0 0 2 0 22 2.03 Weber 4 1 0 0 0 2 47 4.50

NY Yankees IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ W 9-6 5 ⅔ 7 4 4 1 2 91 5.24 Cessa 2 ⅓ 0 0 0 1 3 42 3.74 Green S 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 4.84

Inherited runners-scored—Hernandez 2-0, Cessa 1-0. HBP—by Happ (Bradley Jr.). WP—Happ. Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman. T—3:18. A—47,267 (47,309).

How the runs scored

FIRST INNING

YANKEES — Torres grounded out, third baseman Devers to first baseman Travis. Judge homered to right on a 2-2 count. Gregorius singled to left. Urshela lined out to left fielder Benintendi. Gardner flied out to left fielder Benintendi.

THIRD INNING

YANKEES — Torres struck out. Judge walked on a full count. Gregorius flied out to left fielder Benintendi. Urshela homered to left on a 1-1 count, Judge scored. Gardner doubled to right. Maybin doubled to left, Gardner scored. Ford singled to center, Maybin scored. Higashioka doubled to left, Ford to third. Tauchman singled to right, Ford scored, Higashioka scored. Torres walked on a full count, Tauchman to second. Hernandez pitching. Judge grounded into fielder’s choice, third baseman Devers to second baseman Chavis, Torres out.

FIFTH INNING

RED SOX — Benintendi grounded out, third baseman Urshela to first baseman Ford. Vázquez homered to left on a 2-2 count. Chavis homered to center on a 2-0 count. Bradley Jr. was hit by a pitch. Betts grounded into a double play, shortstop Gregorius to second baseman Torres to first baseman Ford, Bradley Jr. out.

SIXTH INNING

RED SOX — Devers lined out to center fielder Gardner. Bogaerts struck out. Martinez singled to right. Travis walked on a full count, Martinez to second. On Happ’s wild pitch, Martinez to third, Travis to second. Benintendi singled to center, Martinez scored, Travis scored. Cessa pitching. Vázquez walked, Benintendi to second. Chavis struck out.