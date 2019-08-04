Royals-Red Sox series thumbnails
At Fenway Park
Monday, 7:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|LHP Mike Montgomery
|1-4
|6.34
|RHP Rick Porcello
|9-8
|5.74
Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|RHP Jakob Junis
|6-10
|5.03
|RHP Andrew Cashner
|10-6
|4.44
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|RHP Glenn Sparkman
|3-7
|5.58
|LHP Eduardo Rodriguez
|13-5
|4.19
Head to head: The Red Sox swept a three-game series from the Royals at Kauffman Stadium in early June. This is the first and only meeting of the season at Fenway Park.
Miscellany: Kansas City comes to Boston having been swept in back-to-back series by Toronto and Minnesota, losing 9 of 10 . . . Whit Merrifield, a college teammate of Jackie Bradley Jr. at South Carolina and a first-time All-Star this year, ranks in the top 10 in the AL in batting (.298), runs (76), and stolen bases (16) . . . Six-time Gold Glover Alex Gordon, who had one of the two Royals hits on Sunday, is having a resurgence this season. The left fielder’s .277 batting average is his best since 2012 . . . Jorge Soler’s 29 homers are fifth in the AL.
