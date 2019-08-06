European Tour suspends Thorbjorn Olesen

The European Tour suspended Thorbjorn Olesen pending an investigation into his arrest on charges of being drunk on an aircraft and assaulting a female passenger while she slept. Olesen is to appear in court on Aug. 21 on charges of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault. The European Tour said Tuesday the Danish golfer has been suspended pending the outcome of his case. Olesen was arrested at Heathrow Airport on July 29 upon his return from the World Golf Championships event in Tennessee, where he tied for 27th. He allegedly got into an argument with other passengers in first class and urinated in the aisle.

Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham has been suspended 80 games as part of baseball’s joint drug agreement after testing positive for stanozolol, a banned performance-enhancer, Major League Baseball announced. Beckham’s suspension ends his season. In a statement released through the players’ association, Beckham said he took a product from a ‘‘trusted source, who had advised it was safe to take.” Beckham said he appealed, but an independent arbitrator upheld the suspension . . . The Toronto Blue Jays will extend protective netting at Rogers Centre next season, joining other teams that have taken measures after fans were injured by foul balls.

Basketball

Heslam to return for 17th season

Udonis Haslem has made his decision: He’s returning to the Miami Heat. Haslem, who was considering retirement, announced instead that he is returning for a 17th season. The 39-year-old has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat, and would become just the sixth player in league history to play such a long career with only one franchise.

Hockey

Edmundson gets one-year, $3.1m deal

Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson has been awarded a $3.1 million, one-year contract in arbitration. Edmundson was one of four St. Louis restricted free agents to file for player-elected salary arbitration this summer after helping the team win its first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Goaltender Jordan Binnington and forwards Oskar Sundqvist and Zach Sanford agreed to multiyear deals before their arbitration hearings.

Soccer

Rooney to exit D.C. United for England

Wayne Rooney will leave D.C. United and return to England after this MLS season, ending a spectacular but short-lived spell that revitalized the organization and brought enduring memories to the local soccer scene. United and Derby County, a second-tier English club, announced they have reached agreement that will allow the superstar forward to become a player and assistant coach this winter.

. . . The African soccer confederation has cleared one of its vice presidents of head-butting a referee because of insufficient evidence. The Confederation of African Football’s disciplinary committee said Tuesday that vice president Fouzi Lekjaa was found not guilty of assaulting Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa following the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup final in May.

Miscellany

Horse trainer gets banned for life

Renowned equestrian trainer George Morris received a lifetime ban for sexual misconduct involving a minor in a case that he says has roots that are more than 50 years old. The US Center for SafeSport placed the ban for the 81-year-old Morris on its website Monday. Morris won the Olympic silver medal in 1960 and went on to coach the US and Brazilian teams. In a statement, Morris said he will appeal the ban, which stems from ‘‘events that allegedly occurred between 1968 and 1972.’’

. . . Harley Race, a professional wrestler who became a mainstay of the wrestling circuit, winning numerous individual and tag-team titles in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, died of lung cancer on Thursday. He was 76.