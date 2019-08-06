Is Tom Brady selling his massive Brookline mansion?

The couple’s custom-built house, which sits adjacent to the ninth hole of The Country Club and boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, hit the market on Tuesday, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The home at 112 Woodland Road has a listing price of $39.5 million.

Last week, news broke that Brady and Bundchen were house hunting in Connecticut and New Jersey , and, on Tuesday, NBC Sports Boston first reported the couple’s Brookline home is up for sale.

The 9,716-square-foot mansion, complete with a pool, was built in 2015 and features a kids playroom, wine room, gym, spa, and “organic vegetable/herb garden,” according to MLS. In addition to a three-car garage, the property includes a detached “barn-inspired” guest house that has its own yoga studio and walls that open up to “provide a Zen-like experience.”

Advertisement

The listing agent for the property did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Tuesday.

Fear not New England fans, however, Brady just agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Patriots.

Plus, the 42-year-old quarterback and Bundchen are no strangers to residential real estate projects.

The New England super couple decamped from their Back Bay condo in 2012 for their Brookline estate, selling the Beacon Street home for $9.2 million. They also spent four years building a French-style chateau in Brentwood, California, only to sell it in 2014 to Dr. Dre for $40 million. That year, they bought a 3,310-square-foot condo in Manhattan, flipping it four years later for $13.95 million.