Liverpool opens new English Premier League season with rout

Liverpool opened its bid to end a 30-year English title drought by beating League Championship winners Norwich, 4-1, to open the Premier League season. Grant Hanley’ s seventh-minute own goal was followed by Mohamed Salah , Virgil Van Dijk and Divock Origi before halftime for Liverpool, which was beaten to the trophy in May by Manchester City by 1 point but won the Champions League. Liverpool did lose goalkeeper Alisson to a calf injury; manager Jurgen Klopp said the Brazilian star is out of the UEFA Super Cup match against Europa League winner Chelsea on Wednesday.

A Brazilian judge accepted a recommendation from state prosecutors to close the investigation of soccer star Neymar on a rape allegation due to lack of evidence. Brazilian model Najila Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. No complaint was filed with French police by Trindade, who identified her publicly. Neymar said their relations were consensual . . . Arsenal has left Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac out for its Premier League season opener Sunday because police are investigating ‘‘further security incidents’’ two weeks after the players fought off two knife-wielding men in London.

MLB

Twins lose Cruz to IL

Minnesota designated hitter Nelson Cruz went on the 10-day injured list because of a ruptured tendon in his left wrist suffered on a swing Thursday. Cruz, hitting .294 with 32 home runs and 76 RBIs while also being a steadying influence, said he can still grip the bat and “it looks as if it’ll be good in 10 days’’ . . . Philadelphia outfielder Jay Bruce went on the injured list with a strained left flexor in his arm, one day after he returned following a three-week absence with a strained ribcage muscle . . . Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, batting .182 with nine homers in the middle of a $161 million, seven-year contract, said he reached a ‘‘breaking point’’ when he charged at manager Brandon Hyde in the dugout on Wednesday. ‘‘Brandon and I have talked,’’ Davis said, hours before Baltimore hosted Houston. ‘‘I knew right after it happened we were going to be fine.’’ . . . The Mets, who lost Robinson Cano to a torn hamstring on Sunday, signed infielder Joe Panik — a New York native born about 20 miles north of Citi Field in Yonkers. The 28-year-old, an All-Star in 2015, was designated for assignment by San Francisco this week and released.

MISCELLANY

Hur beats rain in Scotland

Mi Jung Hur surged to a two-shot lead in the rain-delayed second round of the Ladies Scottish Open in North Berwick, finishing in the early evening with a 9-under 62. Hur is at 14-under 128. Moriya Jutanugarn was 12 under after a 66 . . . Serena Williams advanced to the Rogers Cup semifinals, beating soon-to-be-top-ranked Naomi Osaka, 6-3, 6-4, in Toronto. It’s Serena’s first event since losing the Wimbledon final on July 13; Simona Halep, who beat her that day, faced Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova in the other semi. On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal rallied in his semifinal, beating No. 7 Fabio Fognini of Italy, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 . . . Andy Murray has accepted a wild-card invitation to make his return to singles competition at the Western & Southern Open outside Cincinnati next week. The three-time major champion hasn’t played a singles match on tour since the Australian Open in January; he’s since had a second hip surgery, and began playing doubles in June . . . Brad Keselowski won the pole for the NASCAR Cup race Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. The three-time winner this season has never won in 20 starts at MIS, about 70 miles away from his hometown outside Detroit . . . Anthony Joshua’s promoters say his world heavyweight title rematch against American Andy Ruiz Jr. will take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, suburb of the capital Riyadh, on Dec. 7.