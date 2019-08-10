Sam Mikulak wins sixth US men’s gymnastics championship

Sam Mikulak cruised to his sixth national title at the US men’s gymnastics championships Saturday night in Kansas City, Mo. The 26-year-old posted a two-day all-around total of 174.150, more than five points clear of runner-up Yul Moldauer and third-place finished Akash Modi . Mikulak promised he wouldn’t play it safe even after staking himself to a sizable lead after the opening night on Thursday. He ramped up the difficulty on his high bar set, a necessity next summer if he wants to bring home his first Olympic medal after coming home without one in 2012 and 2016.

Top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal advanced to the Rogers Cup final when Gael Monfils withdrew before their semifinal in Montreal. Nadal will face eighth-seeded D aniil Medvedev, a 6-1, 7-6 (8-6) winner over Karen Khachanov. Monfils, seeded 16th, outlasted 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), in a match suspended Friday night because of lightning. Monfils finally finished off Agut after a rain delay Saturday, but battled a sore left ankle that forced him to pull out against Nadal . . . Serena Williams beat qualifier Marie Bouzkova, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, and will play 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu in the women’s final in Toronto. Andreescu beat Sofia Kenin, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), to become the first Canadian in 50 years to make the women’s final.

Baseball

Barrington advances to LLWS

Barrington, R.I., defeated Goffstown, N.H., 6-4, to win the New England Region Championship in Bristol, Conn., and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. Goffstown got on board in the first inning when one run scored on a Noah Durham single. Barrington took the lead for good with four runs in the botton of the fourth inning. Owen Pfeffer led Barrington to victory on the hill. The pitcher surrendered four runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one. Adam Lafond took the loss for Goffstown. Barrington will play the Southeast Region winner, Loudoun South from Virginia, in the Little League World Series tournament at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Tebow to miss rest of season

New York Mets minor leaguer and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a cut on his left hand. Tebow hit .163 in 77 games during his first season with Triple A Syracuse but hasn’t played since July 21 after injuring himself fielding a ball in the outfield. The laceration required several stitches. Syracuse’s regular season ends Sept. 2 . . . The Chicago Cubs put veteran reliever Steve Cishek on the 10-day injured list with left hip inflammation.

Auto racing

Cindric wins Xfinity in Ohio

Austin Cindric raced to his second straight NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, holding off Christopher Bell at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. The 20-year-old Cindric won last week on the road course at Watkins Glen. Driving the Team Penske No. 22 Ford, Cindric finished 3.780 seconds ahead of Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. A.J. Allmendinger, driving a Chevy for the northeast-Ohio based Kaulig Racing, was third, 10.290 seconds behind. Points leader Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing was fourth. His lead is 28 points over Bell.

Golf

Jutanugarn leads in Scotland

Trying to follow her sister with a Ladies Scottish Open victory, Moriya Jutanugarn shot a 4-under-par 67 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Ariya Jutanugarn won last year at Gullane. Moriya Jutanugarn had six birdies and two bogeys. She had a 16-under 197 total. Overnight leader Mi Jung Hur returned a 70 to share second place at 15-under 198 with J eongeun Lee6.

Soccer

Neymar to miss start

Neymar will miss the start of the French league season as Paris Saint-Germain confirmed that the Brazil star could leave the club this summer. Neymar has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid. He was not included in the PSG squad that will start the defense of its league title on Sunday against Nimes.

Miscellany

Cannons lose to Blaze in MLL

The Boston Cannons (6-4) led just once in their 14-13 loss to the Atlanta Blaze (6-5) at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy in Major League Lacrosse. Mark Cockerton opened the scoring 1:21 into the game with his 30th goal of the season, but the Blaze took command shortly after and did not look back . . . Captain Michael Leitch scored two tries as Japan beat the United States, 34-20, to claim the Pacific Nations Cup rugby title in Suva, Fiji, for the first time . . . Two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez was knocked down seconds into the first round and lost his professional debut to Adan Gonzales in a featherweight bout in Philadelphia, a crushing start for one of boxing’s prized prospects. Ramirez defected from Cuba last year and signed a promotional deal with Top Rank . . . Alabama football coach Nick Saban says freshman running back Trey Sanders is "out indefinitely" with a foot injury. Saban said the injury will require surgery . . . USA Basketball held its Blue-White game to wrap up a week of training camp in Las Vegas on Friday night, and the Blue squad — the national team candidates, for the most part — routed the White squad composed mostly of young up-and-coming NBA players, 97-78. Jayson Tatum scored 17 points for the Blue, which also got 14 from Kemba Walker.