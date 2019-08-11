Mi Jung Hur claims Ladies Scottish Open

After playing the first eight holes in 1-over par, Hur had four straight birdies from the ninth and also birdied Nos. 16 and 18 in a back nine of 31 to secure her first win since 2014.

The South Korean carded a closing 5-under-par 66 in wet conditions at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, to finish 20-under 264, four shots ahead of compatriot Jeongeun Lee6 (70) and Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn (71).

Mi Jung Hur won her third LPGA Tour title with a brilliant final round at the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday.

‘‘Honestly I don’t like links courses but after this week I love it,’’ Hur told Sky Sports. ‘‘It was really tough today with the rain but my caddie Gary is from Scotland and he helped me a lot on the course.’’

Hur shot a 62 in the second round, taking just 24 putts.

Lee6, a newcomer to links golf, won the US Women’s Open in June in South Carolina.

Overnight leader Jutanugarn had been trying to follow her sister with a Ladies Scottish Open victory after Ariya Jutanugarn won last year at Gullane.

Solheim Cup — Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands will make her Solheim Cup debut in September after sealing her place with a top-10 finish in the Ladies Scottish Open.

The eight automatic qualifiers for Europe’s team to face the United States at Gleneagles were decided on Sunday — five from the world rankings and three from points earned during the qualifying period.

Van Dam began the week in the last of those three places but made certain of her spot with a tie for sixth at The Renaissance Club.

The 23-year-old Van Dam is joined in the team by Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Carlota Ciganda, Caroline Hedwall, Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Anna Nordqvist, with captain Catriona Matthew naming her four wild cards on Monday.

US Women’s Amateur — Gabriela Ruffels became the first Australian winner in US Women’s Amateur history, beating Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland 1 up in the 36-hole final at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

The 19-year-old Ruffels, preparing for her junior season at the University of Southern California, pulled even with a birdie on the par-5 33rd, took the lead with a birdie on the par-3 35th and matched Valenzuela with a birdie on the par-4 36th.

The 21-year-old Valenzuela will be a senior at Stanford University. She also lost in the 2017 final, falling 6 and 5 to Sophia Schubert at San Diego Country Club. Ruffels beat another Stanford player, Andrea Lee, in the semifinals.

The all-international final was the third in event history.

The finalists earned spots in the 2020 US Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston. Ruffels can play the Women’s Open as an amateur or professional, while Valenzuela must be an amateur.