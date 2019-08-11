Northern Trust leadercards
Leaders after the final round at Liberty National Golf Club
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Tot
|Yards
|398
|219
|395
|193
|427
|538
|484
|611
|474
|3739
|496
|250
|431
|563
|150
|481
|325
|445
|490
|3631
|7370
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|35
|71
|Patrick Reed
|3
|4
|5
|3
|3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|2
|4
|3
|4
|4
|33
|69
|Abraham Ancer
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|6
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|33
|69
|Jon Rahm
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|33
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|69
|Harold Varner III
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|6
|36
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|32
|68
|Adam Scott
|4
|2
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|33
|3
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|32
|65