Northern Trust leadercards

Leaders after the final round at Liberty National Golf Club

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Tot Yards 398 219 395 193 427 538 484 611 474 3739 496 250 431 563 150 481 325 445 490 3631 7370 Par 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 35 71 Patrick Reed 3 4 5 3 3 6 4 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 2 4 3 4 4 33 69 Abraham Ancer 4 3 3 4 4 6 4 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 3 3 4 33 69 Jon Rahm 4 3 4 3 3 4 4 4 4 33 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 4 36 69 Harold Varner III 4 3 4 3 3 4 4 5 6 36 4 3 3 4 2 4 4 4 4 32 68 Adam Scott 4 2 4 3 3 4 5 4 4 33 3 3 4 5 3 4 3 3 4 32 65