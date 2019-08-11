scorecardresearch

Northern Trust leadercards

Leaders after the final round at Liberty National Golf Club

123456789Out101112131415161718InTot
Yards398219395193427538484611474373949625043156315048132544549036317370
Par434345454364345344443571
Patrick Reed345336444364345243443369
Abraham Ancer433446444364345343343369
Jon Rahm434334444334434454443669
Harold Varner III434334456364334244443268
Adam Scott424334544333345343343265