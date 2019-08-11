Red Sox-Indians thumbnails
At Progressive Field, Cleveland
Monday, 7:10 p.m.
ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|LHP Eduardo Rodriguez
|13-5
|4.17
|RHP Zach Plesac
|6-3
|3.13
Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|LHP Chris Sale
|6-11
|4.41
|RHP Mike Clevinger
|7-2
|3.02
Wednesday, 1:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|TBA
|—
|—
|RHP Shane Bieber
|12-4
|3.28
Head to head: The Indians took two of three at Fenway Park in late May.
Miscellany: Cleveland was 26-27 after losing to the Red Sox on Memorial Day. They have gone 45-20 since, following Sunday’s 7-3 victory over the Twins . . . Bieber, who won All-Star Game MVP honors at Progressive Field last month, is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA over his last four outings . . . Northeastern product Aaron Civale made his third career start for the Indians on Sunday and allowed one run in six innings. The former Colonial Athletic Association co-pitcher of the year struck out David Ortiz and Xander Bogaerts in a spring training game as a member of the Huskies in 2015.
