Red Sox-Indians thumbnails

W-L ERA LHP Eduardo Rodriguez 13-5 4.17 RHP Zach Plesac 6-3 3.13

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-L ERA LHP Chris Sale 6-11 4.41 RHP Mike Clevinger 7-2 3.02

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-L ERA TBA — — RHP Shane Bieber 12-4 3.28

Head to head: The Indians took two of three at Fenway Park in late May.

Miscellany: Cleveland was 26-27 after losing to the Red Sox on Memorial Day. They have gone 45-20 since, following Sunday’s 7-3 victory over the Twins . . . Bieber, who won All-Star Game MVP honors at Progressive Field last month, is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA over his last four outings . . . Northeastern product Aaron Civale made his third career start for the Indians on Sunday and allowed one run in six innings. The former Colonial Athletic Association co-pitcher of the year struck out David Ortiz and Xander Bogaerts in a spring training game as a member of the Huskies in 2015.