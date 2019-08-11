Serena Williams retires from Rogers Cup final (back spasms)

Andy Murray’s surgically repaired hip is free of pain and he’s moving much better on the court, prompting him to return to singles play a few months after he contemplated retirement. Murray will play Richard Gasquet in the first round of Western & Southern Open on Monday in Mason, Ohio. It will be Murray’s first singles match since he lost his opening match at the Australian Open in January . . . Top seeded and defending champion Rafael Nadal won his fifth Rogers Cup men’s title, beating Daniil Medvedev , 6-3, 6-0, in just 70 minutes in Montreal.

A tearful Serena Williams wept as she took a chair, retiring four games into her match against Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu in the Rogers Cup tennis tournament women’s final Sunday in Toronto and raising questions about her fitness for the US Open. As Williams wept after calling a medical timeout, the 19-year-old Andreescu bent down to hug her and a trainer approached as a microphone picked up Williams saying she had back spasms. She was down, 3-1, at the match’s 16-minute mark. Andreescu became the first Canadian in 50 years to win the championship. Williams continued to weep as she addressed the crowd after the match. She apologized and vowed ‘‘to keep going.’’ ‘‘I'm not a crier, but guys,’’ Williams said, ‘‘I'm sorry I couldn’t do it today. I tried but I just couldn’t do it. Thank you all.’’

Baseball

Nationals star Soto sprains ankle

Nationals star Juan Soto was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after being pulled from the Washington’s 7-4 victory over the Mets in New York. The 20-year-old star came out of the game after turning his ankle running the bases in the seventh inning. Soto went first-to-third on Asdrubal Cabrera’s two-out, two-run double and was injured trying to slow down after third base coach Bob Henley threw up a late stop sign. The team said he is day to day after X-rays were negative.

Fire extinguisher mess cleaned up

The mess in the Atlanta Braves clubhouse made by a punctured fire extinguisher was cleaned up before Sunday’s series finale at Miami. The damage occurred when Braves reliever Sean Newcomb kicked a garbage can in anger after giving up the winning run in the 10th inning of Saturday night’s 7-6 loss to the Marlins. The metal garbage can hit the fire extinguisher hanging nearby on the tunnel wall between the dugout and clubhouse, and chemical dust began to spew. A large fan helped send dust and smoke flying, preventing the team from entering the clubhouse. A cleanup crew stayed until early Sunday morning removing the dust. One worker said Newcomb apologized and offered to pay for any damage.

Miscellany

Cambage, Aces defeat Sun in WNBA

Liz Cambage scored 10 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces (15-9) beat the visiting Connecticut Sun, 89-81, in the WNBA. Courtney Williams led Connecticut (16-7) with 13 points, and Jasmine Thomas and Alyssa Thomas each had 11. Jonquel Jones, who failed to score in double figures just once in the first 22 games this season, was limited to 8 points for the second consecutive game . . . Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III told USA Basketball that he is withdrawing from consideration for the roster that will be sent to China this month for the FIBA World Cup. Bagley’s decision was revealed two days before he was to report for the second week of training camp. Bagley was not immediately replaced, and unless that changes the US will have 16 players still in the mix for 12 final roster spots . . . The US men's volleyball team secured a bid to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, beating the Dutch host , 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, to go unbeaten in the round-robin part of the Tokyo Volleyball Qualification Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands . . . Joseph Gatlin White, Jr., known for finding unique ways to write about sports and other topics during an award-winning areer at The Associated Press, died Saturday at age 56.