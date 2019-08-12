Andy Murray ousted by Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati

. . . Marin Cilic became the first seeded player to lose when 39th-ranked Radu Albot beat the 14th seed 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the opening round. In the women’s draw, 14th-seeded Johanna Konta was upset by qualifier Rebecca Peterson 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 . . . Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Masters event, citing fatigue after he won the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Sunday. The women’s Rogers Cup champion, Canadian Bianca Andreescu , also withdrew from Cincinnati to rest for the US Open. Andreescu won in Toronto after Serena Williams retired with back problems.

Andy Murray moved well in his first singles match since January, but not well enough to move on — even to the US Open. Using a bottomless arsenal of drop shots, Richard Gasquet snapped a five-match losing streak against Murray with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Monday. The singles match was Murray’s first since a painful exit from the Australian Open that had him thinking his career might be over. The 32-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion underwent a second hip surgery on Jan. 28, receiving metal implants that helped eliminate the pain that had hobbled him for a long time. Murray played doubles in several tournaments, including Wimbledon with Serena Williams and at Washington with brother Jamie , before deciding to try singles at Cincinnati, where he is a two-time champion. ‘‘I think physically, you know, my legs were a little bit heavy at the end of the match in comparison to maybe what they normally would be,” Murray said. The US Open’s wild-card timing led Murray to decide against playing in New York.

NHL

Panthers re-sign GM Waddell

The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed team president and general manager Don Waddell to a multi-year contract extension, team owner Tom Dundon announced. Waddell, 60, who has been with the organization since 2014, had been mentioned as a candidate for the Minnesota Wild’s GM vacancy . . . The Florida Panthers will retire Roberto Luongo’s No. 1 jersey on March 7. The Panthers announced the ceremony date for their now-retired goaltender, fittingly, in a game against Luongo’s hometown Montreal Canadiens.

Soccer

Markgraf tabbed GM of USWNT

Former defender Kate Markgraf was named the general manager for the US women’s national soccer team, according to a person with knowledge of the hiring. Markgraf appeared in 201 games during a playing career that spanned 12 years. She was a starter on the 1999 team that won the World Cup at the Rose Bowl, and also was part of the 2003 and 2007 World Cup teams. Markgraf will oversee the search for a new coach following planned departure of Jill Ellis in October.

LAFC’s Vela ties MLS mark

With a goal and two assists in Los Angeles Football Club’s 4-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday, Carlos Vela tied Sebastian Giovinco for the most points in an MLS season. Giovinco had a combined 38 goals and assists in 2015 with Toronto. Vela has 23 goals and 15 assists with 10 games remaining in the MLS regular season . . . Real Salt Lake fired head coach Mike Petke on Sunday, two weeks after he was suspended without pay by the club and given a suspension and fine by MLS for using unacceptable and offensive language and repeated confrontational misconduct toward match officials after a Leagues Cup match last month. Real Salt Lake (11-9-4), unbeaten in its last five games with one MLS loss since June 1, named assistant coach Fredd Juarez interim head coach for the rest of the 2019 season.

Miscellany

Ex-Celtic sentenced 3½ years

Former Boston Celtic Sebastian Telfair was sentenced to 3½ years in prison for illegal gun possession, Brooklyn’s district attorney announced. Telfair, 34, who spent time with the Trail Blazers and Timberwolves, was convicted in April of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which stemmed from an arrest in January 2017 when police found firearms including a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, a ballistic vest and marijuana inside a vehicle Telfair was driving during a traffic stop in Brooklyn . . . Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Doug DeCinces was spared a prison term after being found guilty of insider trading two years ago and making more than $1 million off a tip. A federal judge in Santa Ana, Calif., sentenced DeCinces to time served after agreeing with prosecutors that a day spent in incarceration was enough for the ex-major league player who cooperated with a US investigation. He was ordered to serve eight months in home detention and two years of court-supervised probation . . . The Arizona Diamonbacks designated for assignment former Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart, who was traded to Arizona in April.

. . . The NCAA backtracked on new certification standards and will no longer require a bachelor’s degree for a sports agent to represent Division I men’s basketball players who declare for the NBA draft while maintaining college eligibility.