MLB boxscore: Indians 6, Red Sox 5

Boston 010 200 101 — 5 12 0

Cleveland 203 000 001 — 6 12 0

a-doubled for Moreland in 8th. LOB—Boston 9, Cleveland 9. 2B—Bogaerts (40), Benintendi (35), Travis (4), Holt (10), JoseRamírez (31). HR—Martinez (28), off Plesac, Bradley Jr. (13), off Clippard, Santana (26), off Walden, Reyes (1), off EduarRodriguez, JoseRamírez (17), off EduarRodriguez. SB—Bogaerts (4). S—RobPérez. Runners left in scoring position—Boston 6 (Martinez, Benintendi, Holt 3, Bradley Jr.), Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Reyes 2, GAllen). RISP—Boston 1 for 8, Cleveland 1 for 8. Runners moved up—Moreland. GIDP—Vázquez, Mercado. DP—Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Holt, Travis); Cleveland 1 (Plesac, Lindor, Santana).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ed.Rodriguez 6 10 5 5 3 5 113 4.31 Hernandez 1 ⅓ 1 0 0 1 2 28 4.08 Walden L 7-2 ⅔ 1 1 1 0 0 7 3.41

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac 5 7 3 3 2 2 78 3.27 Wood ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.14 Clippard 1 ⅓ 1 1 1 0 2 21 2.80 Wittgren ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.58 OliPérez ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.81 Hand BS 4; W 6-3 1 1 1 1 2 1 20 2.74

Walden pitched to 1 batter in the 9th. Inherited runners-scored—Walden 1-0, Clippard 1-0, OliPérez 1-0. IBB—off Hand (Martinez). WP—Plesac. Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane. T—3:34. A—24,770 (34,788).

Advertisement

How the runs scored

FIRST INNING

INDIANS — Lindor grounded out, second baseman Holt to first baseman Moreland. Mercado grounded out, second baseman Holt to first baseman Moreland. Santana walked on a full count. Reyes homered to center on a 0-1 count, Santana scored. J.Ramírez struck out.

SECOND INNING

RED SOX — Martinez singled to left. Benintendi doubled to left, Martinez scored. Vázquez fouled out to first baseman Santana. Moreland grounded out, pitcher Plesac to first baseman Santana, Benintendi to third. Holt grounded out, second baseman Kipnis to first baseman Santana.

THIRD INNING

INDIANS — Mercado grounded out, first baseman Moreland unassisted. Santana hit an infield single to third. Reyes singled to left, Santana to second. J.Ramírez homered to left on a 2-2 count, Santana scored, Reyes scored. Pérez grounded out, third baseman Devers to first baseman Moreland. Kipnis walked on a full count. Allen grounded into fielder’s choice, second baseman Holt unassisted, Kipnis out.

FOURTH INNING

RED SOX — Martinez homered to left on a 2-1 count. Benintendi walked. Vázquez grounded into a double play, pitcher Plesac to shortstop Lindor to first baseman Santana, Benintendi out. Moreland singled to center. On Plesac’s wild pitch, Moreland to second. Holt doubled to left, Moreland scored. Bradley Jr. grounded out, second baseman Kipnis to first baseman Santana.

Advertisement

SEVENTH INNING

RED SOX — Bradley Jr. homered to left on a 1-1 count. Betts grounded out, third baseman J.Ramírez to first baseman Santana. Devers fouled out to catcher Pérez. Bogaerts struck out.

NINTH INNING

RED SOX — Hand pitching. Bradley Jr. grounded out, first baseman Santana unassisted. Betts walked on a full count. Devers struck out. Bogaerts doubled to right, Betts scored. Martinez was intentionally walked. Bogaerts stole third. Benintendi flied out to right fielder Naquin.

INDIANS — Santana homered to center on a 2-2 count.