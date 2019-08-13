Mi Jung Hur wins Ladies Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Mi Jung Hur won her third LPGA Tour title with a brilliant final round at the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday.
The South Korean carded a closing 5-under-par 66 in wet conditions at The Renaissance Club to finish 20-under 264, four shots ahead of compatriot Jeongeun Lee6 (70) and Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn (71).
After playing the first eight holes in 1 over par, Hur had four straight birdies from the ninth and also birdied Nos. 16 and 18 in a back nine of 31 to secure her first win since 2014.
‘‘Honestly I don’t like links courses, but after this week, I love it,’’ Hur told Sky Sports. ‘‘It was really tough today with the rain but my caddie Gary is from Scotland and he helped me a lot on the course.’’
Advertisement
Hur shot a 62 in the second round, taking just 24 putts.
Lee6, a newcomer to links golf, won the US Women’s Open in June in South Carolina.
Overnight leader Jutanugarn had been trying to follow her sister with a Ladies Scottish Open victory after Ariya Jutanugarn won last year at Gullane.