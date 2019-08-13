Wimbledon sensation Coco Gauff gets US Open wild card

American teen Coco Gauff received a wild-card entry for the US Open’s main draw. The 15-year-old made a magical run to the fourth round as the youngest-ever qualifier at Wimbledon last month, her first career Grand Slam appearance, losing to eventual champion Simona Halep . Among the others receiving wild cards was 17-year-old Caty McNally , who won the doubles title with Gauff and reached the singles semifinals at the Citi Open in Washington this month. Gauff and McNally won the US Open junior doubles a year ago . . . Juan Martin del Potro , the 2009 champion, withdrew from the US Open because the world No. 12 is still recovering from knee surgery . . . Venus Williams reached the third round of the Western & Southern Open in Ohio with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) upset of defending champion Kiki Bertens . Serena Williams , meanwhile, withdrew, citing the same back issues that led her to retire during the final of the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Providence native Chris Iannetta was designated for assignment by Colorado. The 36-year-old is the team’s all-time leader among catchers in games played (with 620 across eight seasons), runs, hits, homers, RBIs, and walks. He hit .222 with six homers in 52 games this season . . . Philadelphia hired Charlie Manuel to replace John Mallee as hitting coach. The 75-year-old Manuel, who was a senior adviser to general manager Matt Klentak, led the Phillies to five straight division titles, two NL pennants, and the franchise’s second World Series championship in 2008 . . . Brewers star Christian Yelich batted third and played right field when Milwaukee hosted Minnesota, his first action after missing five starts because of a back injury . . . Gerrit Cole didn’t make a scheduled start in the second game of Houston’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox because of right hamstring discomfort . . . Reliever Greg Holland, designated for assignment by Arizona last week, and Washington reached an agreement in principle on a minor league contract. He pitched for the Nationals at the end of last season.

BASKETBALL

Braintree tabs Freeman for girls’ job

Braintree hired Matt Freeman, who led the Bishop Feehan boys’ program for 17 seasons and was an assistant on Dover-Sherborn’s Division 3 state title team last season, as its girls’ basketball coach. A social studies teacher at Braintree for 23 years, Freeman takes over the two-time defending Division 1 state champions from Kristen McDonnell, who left to coach the Norwood boys’ team . . . Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner will miss the next three games, including Wednesday’s hosting the Connecticut Sun, after the WNBA suspended her for her role in a Saturday fight that resulted in six ejections. Griner threw punches, escalated the incident, and pushed Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton’s face with an open hand. Also missing Wednesday will be guard Diana Taurasi, suspended a game for leaving the bench.

MISCELLANY

New Russian doping scandal breaks

Five Russian weightlifters, all of them world or European championship medalists and including Olympic bronze medalist Ruslan Albegov, face doping charges that could herald a new wave of cases across a range of sports . . . Last season’s Champions League semifinalist Ajax, forced to play in the qualifying rounds due to the Dutch league’s low ranking, needed to come from behind to beat PAOK Thessaloniki, 5-4, on aggregate in Amsterdam to reach the last stage of qualifying. Former European champions Porto and Celtic were knocked out by Russia’s FC Krasnodar and Romania’s CFR Cluj, respectively . . . The Houston Dynamo, ninth in the MLS’s Western Conference after a 2-11-1 skid, fired coach Wilmer Cabrera after 2½ seasons . . . Natalie Mannion of Needham Heights earned a berth on the US World Junior Championship swimming team. The 15-year-old, who has the 56th-fastest 200-meter backstroke in the world this year (2:11.25), will join the rest of the 45-member American contingent for Worlds in Budapest Aug. 20-25.