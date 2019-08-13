Massachusetts players all fall short of match play at US Amateur

Last year’s US Junior Amateur champion, Michael Thorbjornsen, was in the match-play mix after a 1-under 69 Monday on Pinehurst No. 4 — stroke play was one round each on Pinehurst’s No. 2 and No. 4. He ballooned to a 78 on Tuesday, triple bogeying the par-4 second before making six other bogeys against one birdie.

Play at the 119th annual championship was suspended at 8 p.m. on Tuesday with roughly four dozen of the 310 competitors yet to complete their second stroke-play round. But the Bay State trio all finished well outside of the 64 spots who’ll play on Pinehurst No. 2, hosting its first major event since the 2014 men’s and women’s US Opens.

The three Massachusetts players at the US Amateur this week at Pinehurst in North Carolina won’t be around for the match-play portion.

The 17-year-old from Wellesley, upset in the first match-play round last year after finishing fourth in stroke play at Pebble Beach, sat tied for 107th place when play was halted, at 7-over 147.

Fifty-six players completed their 36 holes at 4-over 144 or better, with another 10 on the course inside that line. Another 25 were 5 over, including five still to finish.

Three behind Thorbjornsen, tied for 157th place, was Swampscott’s Steven DiLisio. The winner of last month’s Massachusetts Amateur followed his 3-over 73 at No. 4 on Monday with a 77 on No. 2. The 21-year-old failed to make a birdie on Tuesday, a potential late run at the cut line done in by a double bogey on the par-4 16th.

Brockton’s Matt Parziale, the 2017 US Mid-Amateur champion and a competitor in three pro majors, including the last two US Opens, finished his two rounds at a deceiving 12 over. He was even par for his Tuesday at No. 2 on the 13th tee but played his final six holes in 10 over — three bogeys, two doubles, and a triple on the par-3 17th.

The No. 2 course hadn’t yielded a single under-par round when play was stopped on Tuesday, after 21 players scored in the 60s on it Monday.