MLB boxscore: Red Sox 7, Indians 6

Boston 110 022 000 1 — 7 16 1

Cleveland 000 102 201 0 — 6 9 0

a-struck out for León in 10th, b-ran for Reyes in 8th. E—Devers (18). LOB—Boston 11, Cleveland 6. 2B—Devers 4 (43), Lindor 2 (29). 3B—Betts (5). HR—Bradley Jr. (14), off Wittgren, Santana (27), off Sale, Reyes (2), off Sale. SB—GAllen (3). CS—Devers (8), Lindor (3). Runners left in scoring position—Boston 4 (Benintendi, Moreland 2, León), Cleveland 3 (Mercado, Santana, Kipnis). RISP—Boston 6 for 19, Cleveland 3 for 9. Runners moved up—JoseRamírez. GIDP—Martinez. DP—Cleveland 2 (RobPérez, Kipnis), (JoseRamírez, Kipnis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale 6 ⅔ 5 5 3 2 12 108 4.40 Barnes ⅓ 1 0 0 1 1 16 4.66 Taylor ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.31 Eovaldi ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 6 6.12 Workman BS 5; W 9-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.00 Cashner S 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.79

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger 4 ⅔ 11 4 4 2 6 103 3.34 JoSmith 2 ⅓ 1 2 2 2 2 49 5.40 Cimber 1 2 0 0 0 0 11 3.64 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.74 Wittgren L 4-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 2.72

Barnes pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. Inherited runners-scored—Barnes 1-0, Taylor 1-0, Eovaldi 1-0, JoSmith 2-0. IBB—off JoSmith (Martinez). HBP—by JoSmith (Bradley Jr.). Umpires—Home, John Bacon; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale. T—4:07. A—26,662 (34,788).

Advertisement

How the runs scored

FIRST INNING

RED SOX — Betts tripled to center. Devers doubled to left, Betts scored. Bogaerts struck out. Martinez fouled out to first baseman Santana. Benintendi grounded out, first baseman Santana to pitcher Clevinger.

SECOND INNING

RED SOX — Moreland struck out. M.Hernández hit an infield single to shortstop. León walked, M.Hernández to second. Bradley Jr. fouled out to third baseman J.Ramírez. Betts singled to left, M.Hernández scored, León to second. León was out advancing, left fielder Allen to third baseman J.Ramírez, León out.

FOURTH INNING

INDIANS — Santana homered to center on the first pitch. Reyes struck out. J.Ramírez struck out. Pérez struck out.

FIFTH INNING

RED SOX — Devers doubled to center. Bogaerts flied out to left fielder Allen. Martinez singled to left, Devers to third. Benintendi struck out. Moreland singled to right, Devers scored, Martinez to third. M.Hernández singled to left, Martinez scored, Moreland to second. Smith pitching. León grounded out, pitcher Smith to first baseman Santana.

SIXTH INNING

RED SOX — Bradley Jr. was hit by a pitch. Betts walked on four pitches, Bradley Jr. to second. Devers doubled to center, Bradley Jr. scored, Betts scored. Bogaerts struck out. Martinez was intentionally walked. Benintendi flied out to left fielder Allen. Moreland lined out to left fielder Allen.

Advertisement

INDIANS — Lindor popped out to shortstop Bogaerts. Mercado struck out. Santana walked on a full count. Reyes homered to right on the first pitch, Santana scored. J.Ramírez grounded out, second baseman M.Hernández to first baseman Moreland.

SEVENTH INNING

INDIANS — Pérez walked. Kipnis struck out. Allen safe at second on fielding error by third baseman Devers, Pérez to third. Naquin popped out to first baseman Moreland. Lindor doubled to left, Pérez scored, Allen scored. Barnes pitching. Mercado hit an infield single to shortstop, Lindor to third. Santana struck out.

NINTH INNING

INDIANS — Workman pitching. Allen singled to right. Allen stole second. Naquin struck out. Lindor doubled to left, Allen scored. Lindor was caught stealing, catcher León to third baseman Devers, Lindor out. Mercado flied out to right fielder Betts.

10TH INNING

RED SOX — Wittgren pitching. Vázquez pinch-hitting for León. Vázquez struck out. Bradley Jr. homered to right on a 2-0 count. Betts flied out to center fielder Mercado. Devers doubled to center. Bogaerts grounded into fielder’s choice, second baseman Kipnis to catcher Pérez to third baseman J.Ramírez to catcher Pérez to third baseman J.Ramírez to pitcher Wittgren, Devers out.