Dale Earnhardt Jr. and family survive fiery plane crash
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were among those involved in a fiery plane crash Thursday in Tennessee. Local reports indicated the pair and the pilot were uninjured, but WJHL later reported Earnhardt Jr. was transported to Johnson City Medical Center.
The local sheriff told reporters the racing star was conscious and talking, and no serious injuries are being reported. Everyone left the scene with cuts and abrasions,
Earnhardt’s sister Kelley tweeted a statement Thursday: “I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”
