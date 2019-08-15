Former Celtics center Aron Baynes is selling his Newton town house for $1.6 million

Former Celtics center Aron Baynes has listed his 3,368-square-foot home for $1,699,000.

Baynes, who averaged 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Celtics last season, was traded to the Phoenix Suns in early June. The deal was done in an effort for the team to clear up cap space. Baynes has bought a farmhouse-style home in Phoenix for $2,540,000, the Arizona Republic has reported.

His Newton home features 12-foot ceilings, a living area with a gas fireplace, four bedrooms, three full baths, a two-car garage and a private patio and deck.