Justin Thomas turns it around to share lead at BMW Championship
MEDINAH, Ill. — Justin Thomas went from some of his worst golf on the range to a share of the course record at Medinah in about five hours Thursday.
Thomas made his first birdie after hitting a tree and his last one with a 60-foot putt on his way to a 7-under-par 65 and a share of the lead with Jason Kokrak, who also shot a 65, after the opening round of the BMW Championship.
“I mean, I probably would say that I had the worst warmup I’ve ever had in my life this morning,” he said. “I didn’t know what it was going to do. I didn’t know how I was going to hit it. My dad and [caddie Jimmy Johnson] and I just kind of said that we were going to have to guess out there and just try to find something.”
Tiger Woods, Mike Weir and Skip Kendall each shot 65 when Medinah hosted the PGA Championship in 1999 and 2006.
Woods won both those majors. Winning the second FedEx Cup playoff event might be more of a chore. One week after he withdrew after the first round at Liberty National, he managed a 71 that felt feeble compared with everyone else.