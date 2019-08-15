Justin Thomas turns it around to share lead at BMW Championship

MEDINAH, Ill. — Justin Thomas went from some of his worst golf on the range to a share of the course record at Medinah in about five hours Thursday.

Thomas made his first birdie after hitting a tree and his last one with a 60-foot putt on his way to a 7-under-par 65 and a share of the lead with Jason Kokrak, who also shot a 65, after the opening round of the BMW Championship.

“I mean, I probably would say that I had the worst warmup I’ve ever had in my life this morning,” he said. “I didn’t know what it was going to do. I didn’t know how I was going to hit it. My dad and [caddie Jimmy Johnson] and I just kind of said that we were going to have to guess out there and just try to find something.”