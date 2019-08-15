Video shows UFC star Conor McGregor punching older man in Dublin bar

Conor McGregor was captured on video throwing a punch at a man in a bar in Dublin.

The video, published Thursday by TMZ Sports, appears to show the UFC star pouring drinks before pumping his fist and then taking a swing at a man sitting in a chair at the bar.

McGregor is later escorted out of the picture. The man, who appeared to refuse a drink offered by McGregor, remained in his chair after the incident.