Video shows UFC star Conor McGregor punching older man in Dublin bar

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,August 15, 2019, 10 minutes ago
Conor McGregor’s latest transgression occurred in April.
Conor McGregor’s latest transgression occurred in April. (file/timothy a. clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor was captured on video throwing a punch at a man in a bar in Dublin.

The video, published Thursday by TMZ Sports, appears to show the UFC star pouring drinks before pumping his fist and then taking a swing at a man sitting in a chair at the bar.

McGregor is later escorted out of the picture. The man, who appeared to refuse a drink offered by McGregor, remained in his chair after the incident.

The flap, which reportedly occurred in April, is the latest in a long string of events surrounding McGregor. In April 2018, he was arrested for his part in a scuffle at the Barclays Center in New York, one month after being accused of smashing a man’s phone in Florida.

And last October, he was involved in a brawl after a loss in Las Vegas, which sparked a six-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.