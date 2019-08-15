Video shows UFC star Conor McGregor punching older man in Dublin bar
Conor McGregor was captured on video throwing a punch at a man in a bar in Dublin.
The video, published Thursday by TMZ Sports, appears to show the UFC star pouring drinks before pumping his fist and then taking a swing at a man sitting in a chair at the bar.
McGregor is later escorted out of the picture. The man, who appeared to refuse a drink offered by McGregor, remained in his chair after the incident.
The flap, which reportedly occurred in April, is the latest in a long string of events surrounding McGregor. In April 2018, he was arrested for his part in a scuffle at the Barclays Center in New York, one month after being accused of smashing a man’s phone in Florida.
Advertisement
And last October, he was involved in a brawl after a loss in Las Vegas, which sparked a six-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.