Dale Earnhardt Jr., family OK after airline crash

The plane carrying NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family bounced multiple times during a crash landing on Thursday and veered off the runway before ending up on fire on a highway in Elizabethton, Tenn., investigators said. Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller , said in a statement that all five people aboard the plane are ‘‘doing well.’’ The National Transportation Safety Board said the Cessna Citation Latitude had left Statesville, N.C., about 20 minutes before the crash at 3:40 p.m. Earnhardt was with wife Amy , 15-month-old daughter Isla , two pilots and a dog. Earnhardt was to have been part of NBC’s broadcast team for Saturday night’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He is now taking the weekend off to be with his family.

In a record sale for a US sports franchise, Joe Tsai, the co-founder of Chinese conglomerate Alibaba, agreed to buy the remaining 51 percent of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center for about $3.4 billion, two people with knowledge of the details said. Tsai purchased 49 percent of the team from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov in 2018, with the option to become controlling owner. The deal with the 55-year-old native of Taiwan is expected to be completed by the end of September and is subject to approval by the NBA . . . Houston forward P.J. Tucker withdrew from consideration for USA Basketball’s World Cup roster, citing a minor left ankle issue.

BASEBALL

Padres shelve Tatis Jr.

San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. went on the 10-day injured list with a lower back injury that ‘‘most likely’’ will end his season, according to manager Andy Green. The 20-year-old rookie-of-the-year candidate is batting .317 with 13 doubles, 22 homers and 53 RBIs in 84 games. Green said the injury was the result of ‘‘common usage,’’ and will be reevaluated in three weeks . . . Kai LaChance of Plymouth Little League will be one of 16 participants — eight baseball, eight softball — taking part in the first-ever Little League Home Run Derby, which will air on ESPN prior to the start of Sunday night’s broadcast of the Cubs-Pirates matchup from Williamsport, Pa.

Advertisement

TENNIS

Ramos, Serena won’t mix

Umpire Carlos Ramos will be part of the umpiring staff at this year’s US Open, but the US Tennis Association confirmed he will not be assigned to matches involving Serena Williams, with whom he clashed during last year’s women’s final. Ramos called three code-of-conduct violations against Williams, eventually docking her a point and a game as she lost to first-time champion Naomi Osaka . . . Osaka retired from her quarterfinal at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio, unsure what’s going on in her left knee. In another quarterfinal, top-seeded Ashleigh Barty earned a 5-7, 6-2, 6-0, victory over Maria Sakkari, putting her one win shy of regaining the No. 1 world ranking from Osaka.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Hazard’s debut delayed

Eden Hazard injured his left thigh in practice on Friday, and will miss his new soccer team’s Spanish league opener at Celta Vigo on Saturday. Spanish media reports claimed the injury could keep the former Chelsea playmaker, acquired for around 100 million euros (now $110 million) for up to a month . . . Barcelona striker Luiz Suarez had to be substituted after an apparent right leg muscle injury in the first half of the team’s opening Spanish league game, a 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao . . . Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied three of the final six holes for a 7-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead with Monday qualifier Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions’ Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y. . . . Edoardo Molinari shot his second straight 6-under 66 and earned a two-shot lead after two rounds of the Czech Masters . . . Football players at the University of Louisiana are being encouraged to donate to the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Foundation, a booster organization that funds the athletic department. Coach Billy Napier said this week contributing a minimum $50 was a team rule; the athletic department clarified to say members of the football program started an initiative ‘‘to demonstrate their appreciation to the RCAF ... when they are able.’’