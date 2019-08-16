State’s best lined up for Tommy Cochary High School Mile in Falmouth

Wrentham’s Mike Griffin (King Philip Regional), who won as a freshman in 2017, headlines the boys’ field in his third appearance. Griffin set a school record with a 4:14.72 mile at this year’s New England Championships and was a divisional mile winner in the outdoor season and state champion in the race last winter. His 4:16.44 outdoor time ranked fourth in Massachusetts during the 2019 outdoor season.

The event is named in honor of Falmouth runner Tommy Cochary, who was killed by a drunk driver in 1990. In addition to athletic achievement, the student-athletes that make up the field are selected through an application process that considers character and “evidence of making smart choices in their lives,” according to a press release.

On Saturday, a sampling of the state’s top high school milers will gather in Falmouth for the Tommy Cochary High School Mile. The race, run annually since 2010, concludes the Falmouth Track Festival, held in conjunction with Sunday’s Falmouth Road Race.

“I think it’s a great time,” said Griffin, a rising senior. “I just do it for fun. It’s a good little break from [training for] the cross-country season. I get to run a mile for fun with most of the other top guys in the state.”

Tewksbury junior Makayla Paige is running the race for the first time. An All-American in the 800 meters, the state’s 2019 Gatorade Track & Field Girls’ Athlete of the Year took titles at the EMass Division 3 and All-State meets. She set a state record in the 600 with a 1:29.71 clocking during the indoor season.

“It’s really exciting to be selected,” Paige said. “It’s just really cool to be able to race against all these other fast milers and get the chance to actually run with them, since during the season I don’t really run the mile. It will be a cool, different experience.”

The winners of the boys’ and girls’ races will have a $2,500 grant awarded to their school, in their name, to be used toward athletics and wellness. After he won in 2017, Griffin chose to spend his winnings on quarter-zip sweatshirts for the cross-country team that are handed out to every athlete with their uniforms.

“It’s awesome to be able to get support for the cross-country and track team and be able to put my name out there with cross-country,” Griffin said.

“[Winning] would mean a lot,” Paige said. “Tewksbury’s done a lot of different things for me. They’ve given me stuff whenever I needed it. They’ve always had the care that I needed whenever I got hurt. I’d really like to thank them in that way, if possible.”

Student-athletes competing in the Tommy Cochary High School Mile:

BOYS — Tyler Brogan (Franklin), Bobby Carew (Milton), Alex Craig (Old Rochester), Caleb Gartner (Middlesex), Shane Grant (Walpole), Mike Griffin (King Philip), Sean Kay (Arlington Catholic), Marko Kovacevic (Concord-Carlisle), and Oliver Fried (Dover-Sherborn).

GIRLS — Summer Bejarano (Silver Lake), Kate Connolly (Natick), Alison Gillooly (Nashoba), Nora Johnson (Concord-Carlisle), Emma Kerimo (Concord-Carlisle), Isabel May (Northfield Mount Hermon), Danna Ofek (Lexington), Pria Parker (Hingham), Makayla Paige (Tewksbury), and Bethany Steiner (Millis).

Waltham Hall inductees

Waltham High has inducted a trio of three-sport stalwarts, baseball star Zenith Marimon (Class of 1988), and the 2005 state finalist boys’ lacrosse squad as part of its 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame class. The honorees also include Darren Marcou (’83, baseball, basketball, and football), Samantha Dutile (’93, basketball, volleyball, softball), Joe Burgoyne (’73, benefactor), and Matt Fratto (‘00, football, basketball, lacrosse).

The Hall of Fame dinner will be held Friday, Oct. 11 at the American Legion Post 215 Waverly Oaks Road in in Waltham. Tickets are $40 and can be reserved by emailing whsathletichalloffame@walthampublicschools.org or mail checks (payable to WHS Athletic Hall of Fame) to WHS Athletic Hall of Fame 617 Lexington Street Waltham, MA 02452.

The Waltham High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for the Class of 2020. Simply email whsathletichalloffame@walthampublicschools.org with the candidate’s name and a brief bio. For more information about the Waltham High School Athletic Hall of Fame, visit https://sites.google.com/site/walthamathletichalloffame.

Football officials course

The Association of New England Football Officials (ANEFO) will conduct its annual certification course for those interested in officiating high school, prep school, and youth football. Registration will begin on Monday, Aug. 26, at the Irish-American Club, 177 West Street, Malden (7 p.m.) and the course will continue for two months. An exam will be given at the conclusion of the course. Cost: $100. Any questions, contact first vice president Richard Cacciatore at rcacciatore@ccnne.com or call 857-200-2015.

Notables

Cohasset boys’ lacrosse coach James Beaudoin stepped down after seven seasons to accept the head coaching position at Phillips Andover Academy. A two-time Globe Coach of the Year, Beaudoin led the Skippers to two state titles since taking over the program in 2013. A search for his successor will begin immediately.

Thank you to all of the @CohassetSports community for 7 amazing seasons. So many wonderful memories and relationships that I will always cherish. pic.twitter.com/DR6IJM9ofo — Coach Beaudoin 🥍 (@CoachBeaudoin) August 14, 2019

Somerville assistant athletic director Dan Curran has accepted the position as AD at Cristo Rey-Boston. Curran, a 2007 Hamilton-Wenham grad, was also an assistant AD at Andover.

Catie Keenan has been promoted to varsity girls’ cross-country coach at Methuen High after working as a cross-country and track assistant this past year. Keenan, a wellness educator in the school system, ran collegiately at Florida State and Southern Maine.

Staff writer Craig Larson also contributed.