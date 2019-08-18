Andy Ogletree turns rout into victory in US Amateur final

‘‘I showed a lot of resilience out there and never gave up,’’ Ogletree said. ‘‘Kept telling myself I'm going to win this tournament and always believed that. Even when I was 4 down through six (holes), I just kept telling myself . . . keep hitting fairways, keep hitting greens and it'll eventually go your way.’’

Ogletree was 4 down early in the morning round of the 36-hole final at Pinehurst’s renovated No. 4, but won four of the final seven holes on the No. 2 course to claim the championship matchup of 21-year-old college seniors.

Andy Ogletree was in danger of being blown out of the US Amateur final. He kept his poise — and his confidence — and came back to win, rallying to beat John Augenstein, 2 and 1, at Pinehurst, N.C.

Advertisement

The Mississippian is the third Georgia Tech player to win the Amateur, joining 1997 winner Matt Kuchar and five-time champion Bobby Jones.

He ended it on the 17th, sticking his tee shot on the par-3 hole on the green and two-putting for par. Augenstein placed his tee shot on the left fringe and four-putted for a double bogey.

‘‘I fought my hardest, but in the end, I didn’t make enough putts or hit enough great shots to beat him,’’ Augenstein said. ‘‘He was really super solid and made no mistakes.’’

Augenstein, from Kentucky, was the first Vanderbilt player to reach the final since Luke List in 2004. At No. 38 in the world amateur ranking, he was the highest-ranked player to reach the semifinals and the only one in the top 100.

Ogletree kept himself within striking distance and was never worse than 2 down during the afternoon round. He squared the match on the 13th hole after landing his second shot within 5 feet of the flagstick and tapping in for a birdie, then took the lead on the 14th after Augenstein pushed a short par putt wide left.

Advertisement

Champions — Doug Barron became the 13th Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour Champions event, holing two 15-foot birdie putts after a rain delay to beat Fred Couples by two strokes in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Making his second senior start after turning 50 in July, Barron had a 6-under 66 at En Joie Golf Club to finish the wire-to-wire win at 17-under 199 in Endicott, N.Y. With Couples in the clubhouse after a 63, Barron returned from the delay to hole the first 15-footer on the par-4 15th to break a tie for the lead, then doubled the advantage with the second one on the par-3 17th.

The 59-year-old Couples was back at En Joie for the first time in 24 years. He won the PGA Tour’s 1991 B.C. Open at the course.

Barron is the first open qualifier to win since Willie Wood in the 2012 event at En Joie, and the first to win wire-to-wire. After tying for fifth in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut, Barron got into the field Monday with a 66 at The Links at Hiawatha Landing.

Woody Austin was third at 13 under after a 67. Scott McCarron (69) matched Colin Montgomerie (66) at 12 under.

European — Thomas Pieters shot a 3-under 69 to become the first golfer to win the Czech Masters for the second time, beating Adri Arnaus of Spain by one stroke at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic.

Advertisement

Pieters took a three-shot lead after a birdie on the 7th only to bogey the 8th. The overnight leader added a birdie and a bogey on the back nine in the final round to finish on 19-under 269.

‘‘I felt like I was in control today, almost the whole day and I kind of did my own thing,’’ Pieters said.

He also won at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague in 2015 for his first Czech Masters title.

‘‘I'm relieved. It’s been a long time, it’s been three years since I last won,’’ the Belgian said. ‘‘It feels good to win again. I never doubted myself but it’s just been a long road of not feeling that great with the golf swing. It feels good to get back on track again and get another win.’’

Arnaus birdied two of his last three holes to post a 69.

Andrea Pavan shot a 7-under 65 for a 16-under 272 to tie for third with Sam Horsfield (68).