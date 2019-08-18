fb-pixel
Falmouth Road Race

Leonard Korir, Sharon Lokedi capture first-place finishes at Falmouth Road Race

From staff and wire reportsAugust 18, 2019, an hour ago
Leonard Korir (center) was the first American male to win at the Falmouth Road Race since 1988. Above: Korir on the medal stand with runner-up Stephen Sambu and third-placre finisher Edward Cheserek.(Merrily Cassidy/The Cape Cod Times via AP)

Leonard Korir became the first American man to win the Falmouth Road Race since Mark Curp in 1988, edging four-time winner Stephen Sambu to claim the 47th annual race in 32 minutes 11 seconds. Sambu crossed the line in 32:29.

Kenyan Sharon Lokedi won the women’s race in 36:29, followed by American Sara Hall in 36:34.

The 32-year-old Korir, who became an American citizen in 2015, earned $10,000 for the victory, and $3,000 as the top American.