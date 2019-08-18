Falmouth Road Race
Leonard Korir, Sharon Lokedi capture first-place finishes at Falmouth Road Race
Leonard Korir became the first American man to win the Falmouth Road Race since Mark Curp in 1988, edging four-time winner Stephen Sambu to claim the 47th annual race in 32 minutes 11 seconds. Sambu crossed the line in 32:29.
Kenyan Sharon Lokedi won the women’s race in 36:29, followed by American Sara Hall in 36:34.
The 32-year-old Korir, who became an American citizen in 2015, earned $10,000 for the victory, and $3,000 as the top American.