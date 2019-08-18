Leonard Korir, Sharon Lokedi capture first-place finishes at Falmouth Road Race

Leonard Korir became the first American man to win the Falmouth Road Race since Mark Curp in 1988, edging four-time winner Stephen Sambu to claim the 47th annual race in 32 minutes 11 seconds. Sambu crossed the line in 32:29.

Leonard Korir (center) was the first American male to win at the Falmouth Road Race since 1988. Above: Korir on the medal stand with runner-up Stephen Sambu and third-placre finisher Edward Cheserek.

Kenyan Sharon Lokedi won the women’s race in 36:29, followed by American Sara Hall in 36:34.

The 32-year-old Korir, who became an American citizen in 2015, earned $10,000 for the victory, and $3,000 as the top American.