Patriots reportedly release WR Dontrelle Inman
The Patriots have released wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, per reports.
Inman, who was signed by New England in May as a free agent, has been stuck at the bottom of the depth chart this offseason. His situation was complicated by the news Josh Gordon saw his suspension come to an end earlier this week, as well as the fact rookie Jakobi Meyers has made strides throughout training camp.
The 30-year-old Inman has been in the league for five seasons. Last year, the 6-foot-3-inch, 205-pounder caught 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns for the Colts.