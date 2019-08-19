Antonio Brown rejoins Raiders after being given ultimatum

Brown didn’t attend practice Sunday as he works to find a helmet that he’s comfortable using and that meets safety standards set by the NFL and NFLPA.

Brown took part in meetings in Napa before the team broke camp, a person familiar with the situation said on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t release details.

Star receiver Antonio Brown returned to training camp with the Oakland Raiders on Monday, a day after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be ‘‘all in or all out.’’

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN earlier Monday that he expects Brown to be back practicing soon and that they are looking into ‘‘all options right now to resolve the helmet issue.’’

Brown lost a grievance last week seeking to use the Schutt Air Advantage helmet he has used throughout his career because it was too old to be certified as safe. He had hoped to find a newer version of his preferred helmet, but the one he submitted failed a safety test conducted by the league and union.

Injury report

Aaron Rodgers is participating in practice and is expected to play in the Packers’ third preseason game against the Oakland Raiders in Canada. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday the plan is for the two-time MVP to make his preseason debut Thursday night in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Rodgers sat out the Packers’ second preseason game in Baltimore and was sidelined during practice Sunday with back tightness . . . Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will have minor knee surgery in an early setback for an offense counting on the second-round draft pick. Metcalf was held out of Sunday’s preseason game at Minnesota, and coach Pete Carroll said the rookie probably would have a procedure on Tuesday. The injury was discovered earlier this week, but Carroll said the team believes it will not derail him for long . . . The Buffalo Bills have reached an injury settlement and released cornerback E.J. Gaines.

Tennesse Titans running back Derrick Henry is back at practice for the first time since hurting his left calf on the opening day of training camp. Henry took part in individual drills Monday as the Titans worked in their indoor practice field with the temperature over 100 degrees.

The move was listed among the NFL’s transactions made Sunday and comes two weeks after the fifth-year player suffered a core muscle injury during training camp.

Comings and goings

The Tennessee Titans are getting kicker Ryan Succop and tight end Jonnu Smith back on the field and off the physically unable to perform list after each passed physicals . . . The Indianapolis Colts have put second-year receiver Daurice Fountain and running back D’Onta Foreman on injured reserve and waived veteran safety Derrick Kindred . . . The Colts filled those spots by signing rookie safety Kai Nacua, rookie running back Marquis Young, and running back Charcandrick West .

Succop had been recovering from an unspecified injury this offseason and started training camp on the PUP list. He is expected to be ready for the season opener Sept. 8 at Cleveland. Smith went on injured reserve after hurting a knee in a win over Jacksonville last December.

Fountain suffered a dislocated and fractured left ankle in practice Thursday and had season-ending surgery Friday. Foreman was claimed off waivers from Houston two weeks ago and was in for seven snaps in Saturday’s loss to Cleveland. Kindred played in 42 games and made 17 starts in three seasons with the Browns before the Colts claimed him off waivers in April.